You know that there’s an invite on your very cluttered kitchen counter that you need to RSVP to. You know vaguely what the envelope looks like and you’re sure that you plopped it down on top of a pile of mail a month ago or so. Fast forward to an hour later, when you triumphantly pull the invite out from a catalog. Somehow it had gotten stuck in there. We’ve all been there. With the amount of junk mail everyone receives these days, it can be difficult to keep everything sorted. A magazine and mail basket could help prevent those long mail hunts from happening again. We found the best magazine and mail baskets for you.

All three of our picks will free up some counter space. These mail baskets are all wall-mounted and come with the necessary hardware to do so. You might lose a little bit of vertical space, but you’ll gain invaluable counter space.

One of our choices is stylishly designed and also serves as a mini-coat and key rack. You can put this in your entryway and keep all of your running-out-the-door essentials a little bit more coordinated. Another option has five slots, allowing you to put everything from homework to outgoing bills in the basket. Our last choice can be personalized, so you can keep your stuff and your family’s stuff separate.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. mDesign Wall Mount Metal Entryway Storage Organizer

This mail basket from mDesign also serves as a key, umbrella and coat holder. When you bring in the mail after you get home, you can also deposit your coat and keys, so everything will stay organized in your entryway. Unlike other coat racks, these hooks have soft ends, ensuring your delicate scarves and coats won’t rip on the hook. The basket is big enough to hold in- and outgoing mail, magazines, catalogs and more. This stylish design, featuring a vine, is available in light gray, copper, bronze and graphite. The hardware is included.

2. Easepres File Organizer

If there’s a lot of mail, magazines and files coming in and out of your house, you should check out this file organizer. There are five slots to put sizable magazines, files, notebooks, planners and maybe even a school project in. You might be able to designate a slot for each family member. You can wall-mount this mail organizer to free up some counter or desk space. The organizer is rust-resistant due to its protective film. You can get this organizer in either black or silver.

3. Set of 2 Wall Mounted Chicken Wire Magazine Organizer Rack

With this set, you get two organizer racks. What sets these racks apart from the pack is that they have erasable chalkboard labels, so you can designate one for yourself and one for your partner. There won’t be any more fumbling around trying to find that one important bill or letter on the counter. The chicken-wire style racks either come in black or gray and will add a rustic touch to your home.