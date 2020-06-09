If you’ve been wanting to create an indoor garden, but have been a bit hesitant due to kids or pets, there’s a smart workaround that will keep them out of their hands. Enter wall-mounted plants that you can hang up without kids or pets being able to get to them. Or, if you simply like the look of a gorgeous living wall, it’s always a unique way to add texture and color to a blank canvas.

There are many kinds of wall plants that are mounted. There are ceramic pot styles or ones that have a terrarium vibe, so the plants don’t require hardly any water. If you don’t exactly have a green thumb, this route is a foolproof way to go. From modern to rustic, there are plenty of different styles to choose from so you can match your home’s decor. Below, we’ve rounded up the best wall-mounted plants to spruce up your space.

1. My Gift Ceramic Wall Plant

If you’re looking for a clean, sleek look, these white ceramic wall-mounted planters will fit your needs. The set of two pots feature a half-moon design that easily mount flush against the wall. The ample width provides enough space to create a custom arrangement of your own, and this versatile planter can be used outdoors as well. If you prefer the minimalist look, this will help you achieve that perfectly.

2. Pennington Wall Plant

If you prefer a more organic, rustic design look, these mounted wall plants will give you the character you’re looking for. This set of two pots includes two rings that you slip the planters into. Purchase a few sets to create your own living wall or use one set on either side of a door to define the space. They’re easy to install, so you’ll be adding some life to your walls in no time.

3. Essence Living Terrariums

Add even more dimension to your walls with these 3D terrariums. These wall-mounted plants feature plants that require little to no water at all, so if you don’t have a great track record keeping plants alive, these will help you make it easy on yourself. This set of three makes the perfect trio to line a wall in your living room or entryway. Each bulb has a small hole at the top for watering, so you don’t have to pull it off the wall in order to water it.