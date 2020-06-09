After you’ve curated your indoor garden (and can keep them alive), the next step is making your space feel more custom with stylish pots. When it comes to succulent pots, there are so many different textures and colors to choose from, so you can perfectly match them to your home’s decor. Aside from looks, it’s also important to get one that features proper draining so they don’t get overwatered.

The beauty of succulents is that you can set it and forget it. They’re a popular house plant because they’re basically foolproof, so they are a great beginner plant option. Whether you have tiny succulents or larger ones, they all make an impact and add color to your space. You’ll make the biggest impact, though, when you dress them up with chic succulent pots. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best succulent pots to make a statement anywhere.

1. Homenote Pots

If you have larger plants, this set of three ceramic succulent pots will come in handy. The clean white color will match any decor, so it’s the perfect gift for a budding plant collector, too. Equipped with chic bamboo drainage trays, these accessories also ensure the plants don’t get overwatered and any excess water is captured so it doesn’t spill onto your floor or tables.

2. Brajttt Pots

If you want a custom look without the price, these unique succulent pots will fool everyone. The set of six pots offers the most variety in terms of styles, so no two are alike. Perfect for mini-sized plants, you can use them for cacti, herbs, and small flowers. Made of high quality clay and baked at a high temperature, these pots feature a striking glaze that makes them so gorgeous. Each pot has a drain hole to ensure extra moisture is released.

3. Sun-E Pots

If you gravitate toward modern designs, these sculptural succulent pots will catch your eye. This set of four pots features beautiful pots in marbled patterns that look like a piece of art in itself. They’re simple, yet statement-making and will elevate any windowsill, bookshelf, or other plant area inside. The earthy tones are a great option for someone who likes to keep things neutral.