Being a plant person is in style more than ever, and there’s many reasons why. Whether you can’t get outside as much as you’d like or you simply don’t have a patio or balcony, then you want to bring the outdoors in as much as possible. The easiest way to do that is to create your own little garden inside to breathe new life to often stale, indoor air. However, not all of us were born with green thumbs, so that plan can go wrong very quickly. Some plants, like succulents, are basically foolproof, so these are the best plants to bring home.

If you’ve killed your fair share of indoor plants, don’t fret. You can still add some greenery to your home without having to worry too much about watering enough or giving your plants enough light. Succulents don’t need hardly any attention and are easy care, so if you accidentally neglect them, they’ll be totally fine. There are a lot of different types to choose from, so we’ve narrowed down the best options below.

1. The Next Gardener Succulents

If you’re looking to show someone some love and appreciation, these unique rosebud-shaped succulent plants are sure to impress them. Each plant is hand picked and rooted with soil so they’re already blooming and ready to display for the world to see. They look great on a windowsill, as a table centerpiece, or in a terrarium. You won’t receive more than two of the same ones, so you can be sure to have a unique indoor garden.

2. Plants for Pets

This set of succulent plants includes a variety of greenery so you can mix things up and add different textures. They’re fully rooted and come in two-inch pots, so they’re ready to display in your home. Best of all, the brand’s mission is to help pets find homes and get out of shelters, so it’s for a great cause too. These plants are grown from local greenhouses, so they’re sure to be fresh and healthy.

3. Shop Succulents

If you want to go big, look no further than this set of 12 succulent plants. It’s also a great idea for a party favor or decor too. You also have the option to choose different packs — up to 256 succulents — so it’s the perfect option for a large party. You will get a variety of rosette styles that will liven up any tables cape or interior. They come fully rooted in soil, so all you have to worry about is getting chic pots to place them in.