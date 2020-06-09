If you’re tired of your decor, but don’t have the time to completely renovate your home, there are a few easy swaps you can do in no time. If you’re particularly tired of your sofa but aren’t ready to replace it just yet, you can give your living room a new look with new pillows. To take things a step further, you can get customized pillows to add a special touch.

Whether you’re revamping your own home or looking for a unique gift, you can never go wrong with a customized pillow. From pillows printed with their name, a special date, or even a crisp photo, it’s something everyone will appreciate. They’re especially great for hard-to-shop-for grandparents or are the perfect gift for kids’ birthdays. Below we’ve rounded up the best customized pillows to elevate your decor or gifting.

1. Zexpa Throw Pillow Cover

If you don’t want a customized pillow that’s loud and colorful, this simple and neutral style will meet your style needs. This personalized pillow case is great for a full house as you can print everyone’s names on the front of the pillow so everyone is always right with you. It’s professionally printed, so you can ensure it will look sophisticated in your living room.

2. Victoria & Fan Mermaid Flip Pillow

These mermaid-style sequin pillows are sure to capture the attention of kids of all ages (and maybe even adults!). This vibrant pillow reveals their name when they push back the fun sequins, which also doubles as a sensory experience for your little one. It’s available in multiple color combinations that your child will love, so you can match it to their bedroom decor. It comes with a removable pillow insert so you can swap out as needed.

3. Collage Pillows

If you want to go all out with a custom gift, then this photo-printed customized pillow will do the trick. Made with super soft microsuede, it’s not just special, it feels great too. Simply upload your favorite photo when checking out, and it will be professionally printed on the front of the pillow — the backside will be left white. It’s the perfect gift for grandparents and parents of newborns.