Busy parents barely have so much to keep track of, including work tasks, necessary errands, your kids’ schedules, meal planning and many other things we’ve forgotten. It can be difficult to get everyone on the same page. When your partner or kids ask what’s going on this week, you can direct them to the family calendar. There they will find everything that’s on the docket for the week, and it’ll hopefully save you from answering so many questions. It’ll also free up your memory a bit and allow you to focus on other things, knowing that your planner is all up to date. That’s why we rounded up the best weekly family calendars and planners for you.

Among our picks is one paper planner and two dry-erase calendars. Our paper pick is pretty and pink, with spaces for meal planning and goals. You might want to keep the planner out of little kids’ hands, unless you want their doodles to end up all over your to-do list. The dry-erase board selections are flat magnetic boards, so you won’t have to worry about the planner falling and crashing on the floor. These boards also conveniently come with sets of dry-erase markers. Whichever one you choose, you’ll be on your way to getting your family on the same page.

1. Magnetic Calendar for Refrigerator Set

Save some paper and keep track of everything with this dry-erase calendar. This magnetic calendar is thin, flexible and flat, so you won’t have a bulky dry-erase board stuck to your fridge. If you don’t want to put the calendar on the fridge, you can fasten it to the wall by placing push-pins over the two holes at the top of the calendar. This board comes with five fine-tip dry erase markers for color-coding and an eraser. It’s said to be stain-resistant and will last for quite a while.

2. Magnetic Dry Erase Weekly Calendar for Fridge

If you’ve got multiple schedules to coordinate, check out this option from Cinch. This dry erase board has plenty of room to write what’s coming down the pike for the week, from big homework projects to important meetings. Cinch says that this flat, fridge dry-erase calendar is extremely easy to clean off, and markers won’t stain the board. Black, blue, red and purple markers come with this set. It comes in two different size options, and there are vertical and horizontal options.

3. Pink Floral Undated Weekly Family Calendar

This paper undated planner is ideal if you struggle with a dated planner. If you forget about your weekly dated planner and get annoyed when you forgot to fill out weeks, you should check out this planner. You won’t be wasting pages. The planner has 50 sheets, almost one sheet for every week of the year. With floral illustrations and pink details, you’ll enjoy jotting down your to-do list. You can even plan your family’s meals for the week and break down long-term goals into more achievable chunks.