Bath & Body Works shoppers know the two most important days of the year to visit the one-stop shop for home fragrances, gifts, and body and bath products: the day after Christmas and, well, now. That’s right, today marks the first Semi-Annual Sale of the year, and it’s proven to already be a stressful one for many Bath & Body Works shoppers.

Bath & Body Works’ twice-yearly Semi-Annual Sale is like a gold rush. Step inside, and you’re bound to find deeply discounted gems, including up to 75 percent off items such as wallflowers, hand soaps, aromatherapy, body care, and three-wick candles.

More specifically, here are the deals you’ll find in-store and online, according to an email sent to shoppers this week:

75 percent off select body care and select additional products

50 percent off select three-wick candles

$5 select body care

$6 single-wick candles

One tip to keep in mind while shopping the semi-annual sale? Stack coupons! “During the Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale, you can stack coupons on top of their already amazing sale prices!” advises Hip2Save.

Typically, this sale is held in-store and online, but this year, Bath & Body Works has decided to start the sale in-store first, starting June 8. The sale won’t hit its website until June 14 (so set an alarm for yourself). With many stores still shuttered due to the pandemic, this sale has already left many shoppers pretty upset.

“How is it fair for the semi annual sale to start today but only in stores that are open and not online? Not everyone has a store open close to them, or can risk going out in public. Get it together bath and body works, y’all can do better!!!” one upset Bath & Body Works shopper commented on the store’s Facebook page. Shopping online will also cost you at least $5.99 in shipping costs. “We love a good sale too and encourage you to keep an eye on our website starting June 14th for more amazing deals,” Bath & Body Works responded.

That said, be sure to use Bath & Body Works’ store locator before heading out to ensure the stores nearest you are, in fact, open.

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents:

