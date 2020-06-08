Large, tome-size planners might be aesthetically appealing in more ways than one, but they aren’t very practical. If your planner is nearly as large as a small coffee table book, you probably won’t be bringing it everywhere with you. Can you imagine carrying that planner along with your laptop, lunch, book and gym clothes to work? It’d be unmanageable. Knowing that you have so much on your plate (and physically on your shoulders) already with raising your kids, work, household chores and your hobbies, you don’t need to add a huge planner to it. We found the best compact planners for purses. These small planners can easily fit inside your bag. They’re so lightweight that you might not even notice the planners are in there. Now, you’ll have less of a chance of forgetting that dentist appointment.

The planners we selected can put up with the mayhem that comes with being in a purse or backpack. Two of our picks are water-resistant, for example. One of our choices allows you to plan for the far future. There’s another that comes with its own built-in notepad, so you jot down all of your thoughts. One pick has a special pocket for your business cards.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. 2020-2022 Pocket Calendar

You can see 30 months into the future with this comprehensive planner. It goes all the way through December, so you can get more than half of your five-year plan down on paper. There’s also a whopping 63 pages for notes. This durable planner is water-resistant, has thick, ink-resistant paper and is made with rounded corners, so your planner’s corners won’t get caught on anything else in your bag. There are also two built-in bookmarks, an elastic closure and a place to store your pen. It’s available in black, brown and blue.

2. 2020-2021 Pocket Planner/Calendar

With this small but mighty organizer, you can plan out July 2020 to June 2021. It includes a date reference calendar, plenty of space to write your tasks on the weekly view and two ribbon bookmarks, so you can save your spot. It also has a monthly view page for each month. There’s even a little slip that can fit business cards, stickers or photos. This planner is available in either black or navy. It comes in a gift box, which makes opening your package a little bit more special.

3. 2020 Pocket Planner: Pocket Calendar Includes 14 Months

You can easily slip this embossed planner into your bag. If you find that you can’t stay on one page for a week, you might like this planner. You’ll get two pages per week to jot things down on. Plus, you’ll have a whole note pad to use, which is located on the inside front cover. There are even 16 note pages at the end for you. This journal has a leather-y brown and black cover with neat stitching. You can order this planner by itself or in a two-pack.