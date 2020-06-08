If you’re stumped when finding a gift for someone, you can always impress them with a personalized gift. It basically never fails to get them something with their name or initials embroidered on something special like a wallet, piece of clothing, or a blanket. If you want to gift them an item that they’ll always remember you when they use it, there’s nothing better than a customized blanket. Every time they snuggle up with it, you’ll always come to mind.

The best part about a personalized blanket is that you can gift it to anyone — whether it’s a baby or an adult. If you want to take things a step farther than just putting their name or initials on it, you can even get blankets that have one of their favorite photos printed onto it for an extra special touch. Below, we’ve rounded up the best customized blankets that are sure to impress them.

1. Custom Catch Blanket

Every child needs a custom blanket with their name on it, and this is the perfect option for a baby shower gift or 1st birthday present. The cozy fleece blanket will make them feel safe and secure while the silk trim gives it an elevated touch. Available in blue or pink, you can choose which color you prefer. The front features an adorable elephant design that’s suitable for boys and girls.

2. Pure Country Woven Blanket

This gift is perfect for adults who will appreciate having a special photo printed on a plush blanket they can curl up with while reading their favorite book. Chances are older kids or adults already have a monogrammed blanket, so this will be something they won’t already have. Made of cotton, this blanket is super soft, so they’ll find it irresistible. It’s large enough to fit on a queen bed, and it’s even washer and dryer safe, unlike many special blankets.

3. Berry Bebe Blanket

This mink-like customized blanket wins when it comes to being cuddly. Available in three fun color combinations, there’s an option for every kid. In addition to their name, you can also get their date of birth printed on the blanket too. This velour-like blanket will feel soft against your little one’s baby skin. While many fabrics fade or pill, this one won’t, so you can confidently toss it in the washer and dryer without worrying about ruining it.