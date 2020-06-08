LivingWork/Life

Sticky Note Sets That Are Perfect for Ultimate Planners

by

Sometimes, calendars and bullet journals aren’t enough. Maybe you need a little adhesive help to ensure that you stay organized, no matter if you’re in the boardroom, planning out your errands for the week or seeking out the perfect sticky notes for your kids for school. Sticky notes, with their vibrant highlight colors, scream out reminders when you snooze the alerts on your phone. It’s hard to ignore a sticky note, especially if it’s staring you in the face when you open the refrigerator or if it’s on the door when you leave the house. Sticky notes can be placed just about anywhere, and you can color-code them to make a system in your head. Yellow means urgent, while blue means long-term goal. Some sticky note sets are better than others though, which is why we found the best sticky notes sets for you. 

All three of our sets have different sized sticky notes to suit all of your organizational needs. We have one set that has tabs on the end of their sticky notes, which makes them ideal for bullet journals or planners. We’ve got another set that’ll fit easily in your purse. Another pick is supposed to have twice the sticking power, so your sticky notes won’t tumble to the ground anymore.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

  

1. Hommie Sticky Notes Set

With this set, you get more than 400 sticky notes in total. That’s a lot of notes. Every organized person loves sticky notes to begin with, but this set takes it to a whole new level. These adhesive notes are stashed away in a black leather cover. If you are a big believer in a planner or bullet journal, there are big sticky note sheets with tabs that are just calling to be placed on a planner page. These tabs will make it easy for you to find information. There are six different sizes of sticky notes in this set, including your typical small sticky note and different colored flags for books.

Hommie Sticky Notes Set
Image: Amazon

Buy: Hommie Sticky Notes Set $9.42
buy it

  

2. Post-it Super Sticky Notes

If you’re tired of your sticky notes becoming un-sticky and falling out of your planner or off your wall, consider these Post-it notes. These sticky notes say that they have twice the sticking power then your average sticky note. There are 15 total Post-it pads, including a lined set, your typical size and a smaller size. In highlighter bright colors, including yellow, orange, light pink, dark pink and aqua.

Post-it Super Sticky Notes
Image: Amazon

Buy: Post-it Super Sticky Notes $12.99
buy it

  

3. Tueascallk 10 Packs Combination Sticky Notes

If you’re the type of person who takes sticky notes everywhere, you’ll like this set from Tueascallk. The notes are presented in a small brown hardcover set, which can fit easily in your pants’ pocket or clutch bag. There are three different sizes, the largest is about the size of an Index card, the medium is about the size of your average sticky note and the smallest are flag notes. Shoppers will get 10 packs of these sets, so you’ll have enough sticky notes to last a few years.

Tueascallk 10 Packs Combination Sticky Notes
Image: Amazon

Buy: Tueascallk 10 Packs Combination Sticky Notes $17.99
buy it

Comments

New in Living

View article
best customized blankets amazon

Plush Customized Blankets to Make Any Gift Feel Special

Plush Customized Blankets to Make Any Gift Feel Special

View article
Best Compact Planners for Your Purse

Compact Planners That Will Actually Fit in Your Purse

Compact Planners That Will Actually Fit in Your Purse

View article
best valet vanity tray amazon

Chic Valet Vanity Trays to Corral Your Accessories

Chic Valet Vanity Trays to Corral Your Accessories

View article
best key ring holder amazon

Sleek Wall Key Ring Holders to Organize Accessories by the Front Door

Sleek Wall Key Ring Holders to Organize Accessories by the Front Door

View article
Best Quiet Vacuums on Amazon

Quiet Vacuum Cleaners That Effectively Pick Up Dust and Debris

Quiet Vacuum Cleaners That Effectively Pick Up Dust and Debris

View article
what is washi tape

Washi Tape Is the Necessity Your DIY Arsenal Is Missing

Washi Tape Is the Necessity Your DIY Arsenal Is Missing

ad