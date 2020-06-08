Sometimes, calendars and bullet journals aren’t enough. Maybe you need a little adhesive help to ensure that you stay organized, no matter if you’re in the boardroom, planning out your errands for the week or seeking out the perfect sticky notes for your kids for school. Sticky notes, with their vibrant highlight colors, scream out reminders when you snooze the alerts on your phone. It’s hard to ignore a sticky note, especially if it’s staring you in the face when you open the refrigerator or if it’s on the door when you leave the house. Sticky notes can be placed just about anywhere, and you can color-code them to make a system in your head. Yellow means urgent, while blue means long-term goal. Some sticky note sets are better than others though, which is why we found the best sticky notes sets for you.

All three of our sets have different sized sticky notes to suit all of your organizational needs. We have one set that has tabs on the end of their sticky notes, which makes them ideal for bullet journals or planners. We’ve got another set that’ll fit easily in your purse. Another pick is supposed to have twice the sticking power, so your sticky notes won’t tumble to the ground anymore.

1. Hommie Sticky Notes Set

With this set, you get more than 400 sticky notes in total. That’s a lot of notes. Every organized person loves sticky notes to begin with, but this set takes it to a whole new level. These adhesive notes are stashed away in a black leather cover. If you are a big believer in a planner or bullet journal, there are big sticky note sheets with tabs that are just calling to be placed on a planner page. These tabs will make it easy for you to find information. There are six different sizes of sticky notes in this set, including your typical small sticky note and different colored flags for books.

2. Post-it Super Sticky Notes

If you’re tired of your sticky notes becoming un-sticky and falling out of your planner or off your wall, consider these Post-it notes. These sticky notes say that they have twice the sticking power then your average sticky note. There are 15 total Post-it pads, including a lined set, your typical size and a smaller size. In highlighter bright colors, including yellow, orange, light pink, dark pink and aqua.

3. Tueascallk 10 Packs Combination Sticky Notes

If you’re the type of person who takes sticky notes everywhere, you’ll like this set from Tueascallk. The notes are presented in a small brown hardcover set, which can fit easily in your pants’ pocket or clutch bag. There are three different sizes, the largest is about the size of an Index card, the medium is about the size of your average sticky note and the smallest are flag notes. Shoppers will get 10 packs of these sets, so you’ll have enough sticky notes to last a few years.