We all have a few spots in our homes that quickly become dumping grounds almost immediately. When you get home, you drop everything there: keys, wallet, phone, jewelry, and more. Next thing you know, everything is tangled and just doesn’t look nice to the eye. Whether it’s a drawer in your kitchen or atop your dresser, a simple valet vanity tray will help save the day.

Valet vanity trays come in a variety of shapes, styles, and colors so you can customize it to your organizing needs. Whether you want stackable trays to maximize your vertical space, something with a pop of color to make a design statement, or something simple, you can find an option for your specific needs. It’s time to say goodbye to the dreaded pile-up and hello to a neat and tidy dresser. Below, we’ve rounded up the best valet vanity trays for a more organized space.

1. Viefin Jewelry Tray

If you’ve got an impressive jewelry selection that any fashionista would be jealous of, then you need an equally expansive organizing system. This velvet valet vanity tray is a 4-in-1 system that lets you properly store anything from rings to necklaces and bracelets so they don’t get tangled. Hide it away in your dresser or store it atop a vanity for easy access.

2. Oirliv Velvet Tray

To prevent all your baubles from overtaking your dresser, save space by stacking them with these valet vanity trays. The wide open tray allows you to place your pieces as you’d like and fits larger items that may not fit in pre-cut trays. The velvet material also adds a luxe touch, perfect for storing your most prized pieces. It’ll keep them away from scratching and damage. When stacked, they won’t touch so you jewelry will stay in tact.

3. HofferRuffer Organizer Tray

If you’re looking to display your valet vanity tray for the world to see, you want to ensure it’s got major style points. This fun tray will add a pop of cheer to your vanity space while getting things organized. The velvet contrasted with the patterned insert might even compete against your jewelry for prettiest design. This catchall is also perfect for storing perfumes or atop a coffee table for remotes.