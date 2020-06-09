If you’ve been waiting for patio furniture prices to drop, you’re in luck. Retailers have slashed prices on must-have outdoor furniture left and right, and we’ve got the scoop on the best sales happening right now. Since that beach vacation is likely put on hold this year, why not finally tackle that backyard renovation you’ve been putting off for the entire family to enjoy?

More than ever before, we’re all going to be using our backyard spaces a lot more, so you might as well make it a place that you’ll actually look forward to retreating to. Whether you’re aiming for a tropical oasis, a charming cottage hideaway, or a super mod setup, there are patio pieces on sale for every type of style. Don’t wait, though, because many of these deals aren’t happening forever, so get to it! Below, we’ve rounded up chic patio furniture with majorly slashed prices right now so you can finally get that resort-worthy outdoor space you’ve been dreaming of. Sometimes, the best things in life are worth waiting for, right?

World Market White Outdoor Occasional Bench

You’ll feel like you’re sitting by the Mediterranean sea when you add this light and airy bench to your patio.

Target Project 62 Patio Chat Set

This roomy chair set, which is also rust-resistant, makes it easy to catch up with a neighbor over coffee or drinks.

Cleghorn Reclining Chaise Lounge Set

Soak up the sun (with sunscreen!) in these durable wooden and wicker lounge chairs.

Amazonia Teak 3-Piece Patio Bistro Set

This set isn’t just good looking. The teak is weather-proof, so it’ll last through intense heat, rain, and more.

Serena & Lily Pier Ottoman

A sale from Serena & Lily is basically a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so don’t second guess yourself if you see something you like. This simple, nautical-inspired ottoman is the perfect way to rest your legs or add additional seating.

Diogo Eucalyptus Serving Cart

Did someone say happy hour? Making mobile cocktails on the patio just got more fun.

Costway Patio Furniture Set

You can never go wrong with this timeless set.

Frontgate Malia Hanging Daybed Cushion

Transport yourself to your favorite place with this ultra relaxing seat, designed to melt your worries away. Frontgate is offering 20-percent off site wide, so don’t miss out.

Best Choice Products Wicker Coffee Table Set

Engage in a friendly game of Jenga or enjoy an intimate breakfast for two.

11-Foot Solar Umbrella

Protect your table from harsh UV rays in style with this generously sized umbrella that also features LED solar lights.

Java Resin Wicker Deck Box

Hide away beach towels, toys, and grilling tools in this weather-resistant box, which also doubles as extra seating.

