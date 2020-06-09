LivingHome

All of the Outdoor Furniture That Is Majorly Discounted Right Now

by

If you’ve been waiting for patio furniture prices to drop, you’re in luck. Retailers have slashed prices on must-have outdoor furniture left and right, and we’ve got the scoop on the best sales happening right now. Since that beach vacation is likely put on hold this year, why not finally tackle that backyard renovation you’ve been putting off for the entire family to enjoy?

More than ever before, we’re all going to be using our backyard spaces a lot more, so you might as well make it a place that you’ll actually look forward to retreating to. Whether you’re aiming for a tropical oasis, a charming cottage hideaway, or a super mod setup, there are patio pieces on sale for every type of style. Don’t wait, though, because many of these deals aren’t happening forever, so get to it! Below, we’ve rounded up chic patio furniture with majorly slashed prices right now so you can finally get that resort-worthy outdoor space you’ve been dreaming of. Sometimes, the best things in life are worth waiting for, right?

World Market White Outdoor Occasional Bench

world market white steel outdoor bench
Image: World Market.

You’ll feel like you’re sitting by the Mediterranean sea when you add this light and airy bench to your patio.

Buy: World Market White Steel Outdoor Bench $299.99
buy it

Target Project 62 Patio Chat Set

target project 62 patio chat set
Image: Target.

This roomy chair set, which is also rust-resistant, makes it easy to catch up with a neighbor over coffee or drinks.

Buy: Project 62 Patio Chat Set $315
buy it

Cleghorn Reclining Chaise Lounge Set

allmodern reclining chaise lounge set
Image: All Modern.

Soak up the sun (with sunscreen!) in these durable wooden and wicker lounge chairs.

Buy: All Modern Chaise Lounge Set $540
buy it

Amazonia Teak 3-Piece Patio Bistro Set

kohls amazonia teak patio bistro set
Image: Kohl’s.

This set isn’t just good looking. The teak is weather-proof, so it’ll last through intense heat, rain, and more.

Buy: Kohl's Amazonia Teak Patio Bistro Set $743.99
buy it

Serena & Lily Pier Ottoman

serena & lily pier ottoman
Image: Serena & Lily.

A sale from Serena & Lily is basically a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so don’t second guess yourself if you see something you like. This simple, nautical-inspired ottoman is the perfect way to rest your legs or add additional seating.

Buy: Serena & Lily Pier Ottoman $249.99
buy it

Diogo Eucalyptus Serving Cart

diogo bar serving cart wayfair
Image: Wayfair.

Did someone say happy hour? Making mobile cocktails on the patio just got more fun.

Buy: Diogo Eucalyptus Serving Cart $139.99
buy it

Costway Patio Furniture Set

costway patio furniture set walmart
Image: Walmart.

You can never go wrong with this timeless set.

Buy: Costway Patio Set $299.99
buy it

Frontgate Malia Hanging Daybed Cushion

frontgate patio furniture sale
Image: Frontgate.

Transport yourself to your favorite place with this ultra relaxing seat, designed to melt your worries away. Frontgate is offering 20-percent off site wide, so don’t miss out.

Buy: Malia Hanging Daybed $919.99
buy it

Best Choice Products Wicker Coffee Table Set

Best Choice products patio furniture sale
Image: Best Choice Products.

Engage in a friendly game of Jenga or enjoy an intimate breakfast for two.

Buy: Best Choice Products Wicker Coffee Table Set $199.99
buy it

11-Foot Solar Umbrella

bed bath beyond cantilever umbrella
Image: Bed Bath & Beyond.

Protect your table from harsh UV rays in style with this generously sized umbrella that also features LED solar lights.

Buy: 11-Foot Solar Umbrella $239.99
buy it

Java Resin Wicker Deck Box

java resin deck box home depot
Image: The Home Depot.

Hide away beach towels, toys, and grilling tools in this weather-resistant box, which also doubles as extra seating.

Buy: Java Resin Wicker Deck Box $129
buy it

Need more backyard inspo? Check out our slideshow of the best places to snag patio furniture below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Comments

New in Living

View article
best wall plants mounted amazon

Stylish Wall-Mounted Plants to Add Some Color to Your Home

Stylish Wall-Mounted Plants to Add Some Color to Your Home

View article
best succulent pots amazon

Chic Succulent Pots to Dress Up Your Plants

Chic Succulent Pots to Dress Up Your Plants

View article
best succulent plants amazon

Stylish Succulent Plants That Don’t Require a Green Thumb to Thrive

Stylish Succulent Plants That Don’t Require a Green Thumb to Thrive

View article
best customized pillows amazon

Elevate Your Decor With These Customized Pillows

Elevate Your Decor With These Customized Pillows

View article
Best Weekly Planners & Family Calendars

Weekly Family Calendars That’ll Help You Plan and Stay Organized

Weekly Family Calendars That’ll Help You Plan and Stay Organized

View article
garage safety

9 Easy Ways to Make Your Garage Safer

9 Easy Ways to Make Your Garage Safer

ad