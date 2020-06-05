How many times have you walked in your pantry and not known where to start digging to find what you need? And if your pantry is filled with soda cans on the floor, you’ve probably tripped over them a fair share of times. The truth is, the way you have them stacked isn’t doing you any good, so it’s time to make the most of the space you have. The easiest way to tidy up your pantry is with a smart can organizer, which will compactly store those cans of soup, beans, and even soda cans so you can save space.

There are many types of organizers you can choose from, but most importantly, you need to make sure it will fit in the space you have, whether that’s your pantry or inside the fridge for soda cans. Some are even freezer-safe, so if that’s where you need help organizing things, make sure it’s safe to do so. Below, we’ve rounded up the best can organizers that will transform your cluttered pantry to a mess-free oasis.

1. Refrigerator Organizer

Next to your pantry, your fridge probably competes for most cluttered area in your kitchen. Chances are you’ve had your fair share of sodas fall out of the fridge because you didn’t exactly stack them neatly, but with this handy can organizer, you can ensure that doesn’t happen again. Keep this clear bin in your fridge, freezer, or pantry. Each bin holds up to nine cans of soda or beer, so there’s plenty of room for drinks or cans.

2. Simple Houseware Can Organizer

One of the best tricks in the world of organizing is to make the most of vertical space. That way, you can clear up floor or counter space that you actually need to walk around or use for other necessities. This stackable can organizer allows you to add multiple racks on top of each other so you can customize it to how many cans you have. With just one rack, you can store 36 cans. There are six adjustable dividers that let you change the size for different shaped jars and cans.

3. DecoBros Can Organizer

The last thing you want after you’ve perfectly organized your cans, is for them to come crashing down because of a weak organizer frame. This can organizer is extra durable thanks the heavy steel frame, so you can have peace of mind that it’s locked in place. This stackable organizer takes advantage of unused vertical space and holds up to 36 cans, so it really knows how to pack things in.