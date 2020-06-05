You’re shopping in the spices aisle, collecting your ingredients for dinner. All of the sudden, you wonder if you already have garlic salt at the house. Or did you run out? You can’t remember. It would be so frustrating if you got all the way home and confirmed that yes, you are in fact out of garlic salt. You’d have to go all the way back to the store. You get the garlic salt just in case. You get home and find out that you now have two garlic salts. We’ve all been there.

What might prevent that from happening is a spice organizer, which is why we decided to round up the best spices organizers. These handy tools ensure that your spices don’t end up buried at the back of the cabinet, forgotten. You might be picturing a revolving spice rack, but there are other types of spice organizers. You could mount a spice rack onto your wall or within your cabinet. There’s also drawer organizers, so you can keep your spices from cluttering your kitchen counter. We have all three options in our round-up. One of our picks comes with 20 spices, while another comes with jars and 396 labels. You won’t just be getting a rack with two of our picks.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Kamenstein Revolving 20-Jar Countertop Spice Rack

This rotating spice tower allows you to see your collection of 20 spices, instead of refiling through a drawer or cabinet. Everything is easily accessible on this stainless steel revolving rack. In addition to the rack itself, you get 20 spices from Kamenstein. These spices include cooking staples like oregano, garlic salt, basil, rosemary and more. All of these spices include clearly labeled tops, which you can see from your rack. You also get five years worth of free spice refills after purchasing.

2. SWOMMOLY Spice Rack

If you’re an amateur chef or someone who is ready to commit to having a fully stocked spice rack, this is a great gateway product. With this rack, you get 24 glass spice bottles. This set comes with 396 spice labels, of which 340 are printed and 56 are left blank, and a chalk marker, so you can fully commit to amassing a worthy spice collection. You can put this rack on the countertop or mount it on the wall or cabinet. There’s mounting equipment included. In addition to all of this, you also get a spice funnel.

3. mDesign Adjustable, Expandable Plastic Spice Rack

This spice rack is meant to go in a drawer or on a countertop. It’s very slim and has three adjustable tiers, so you can neatly organize your spices. The levels are cleverly slanted, so you can distinguish the tiers and read all of the labels clearly. This spice rack is expandable, and you can add up to 6 in. in length to the spice rack to fit your drawer. The biggest benefit of this rack, which is made out of BPA- and chlorine-free shatter-resistant plastic, is that it can be out-of-sight and help declutter your kitchen counter.