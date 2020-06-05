Are you getting fed up with your makeup bag? Makeup bags might be great for on-the-go makeup applications, like if you’re traveling or just want to do a quick touch-up at work. But when you have to rely on your makeup bag to get you through your morning routine, you might find yourself getting exacerbated. Maybe you spend two minutes digging through your dark bag desperately searching for your concealer. Makeup organizers can save you time in the morning, and you won’t waste anymore time rifling through your bag. We rounded up the best makeup cosmetic organizers for you.

With this stumbling-through-the-dark criticism in mind, we selected transparent makeup organizers. With just one glance, you’ll know where all of your cosmetics are, from chapsticks to foundations. There are special compartments, which have been designed with makeup in mind. You no longer have to shove your brushes in a bag. There’s a special place for them now, along with compartments for your eyeshadow. You’ll know exactly what you have.

These organizers are heavy-duty, too. They might look dainty on your vanity or in your bathroom, but they’re all made out of acrylic-like materials. You can wipe them off if something spills, and they’re durable.

They’re also pretty from an aesthetic point of view. None of our picks are going to be an eyesore in your home. Check out our three picks below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Sorbus Cosmetic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case Display

If you’ve got quite the makeup stash, you might want to consider this case. It has four large drawers, two small drawers and 16 slots for all of your lipsticks, lip stains, lip glosses and stick concealers. This set of drawers comes in pink, black jewel, blue brilliance, bronze glow, purple, purple/clear combo and teal thrill. Tall and durable, this case is made out of durable acrylic-like clear plastic. The drawers slide out easily when you grab the tiny handles. This case isn’t only practical though, it’ll look elegant on your vanity or in your bathroom.

2. DreamGenius Makeup Organizer

For makeup lovers who want to feel fancy, treat yourself to a 360-degree swivel cosmetics holder. This organizer is best for someone who owns more vertical products than horizontal or a perfume obsessive. The top can hold brushes, nail accessories, lipsticks and more. You’re able to adjust the height of the trays to suit your needs. This organizer is made out of acrylic, so it can hold the weight of your entire collection and won’t scratch easily. You can get either the transparent case or the purple.

3. HBlife Makeup Organizer

This makeup organizer from HBlife gives you a wide variety of drawer sizes. There are two large drawers, two middle drawers, two small drawers and 16 top compartments, so you can easily access your makeup brushes, polishes and lipsticks. In this plastic acrylic organizer, there’s removable mesh liner to help keep your glass concealer and nail polish bottles safe and intact. The case itself is easy to clean and won’t absorb color, which is good news if one of your foundation bottles happens to break.