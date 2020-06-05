When there’s a sale at Nordstrom, run, don’t walk because deals at the higher-end retailer don’t come often. Now that we’ve officially dipped our toes into summer activities, most prominently the pool, we could all use a little update to our swimwear rotation. So, if you’ve been eyeing some cult-favorite swim pieces but haven’t wanted to pay full price, Nordstrom’s answered your wishes with a mega swim sale. With pieces for everyone discounted up to 60-percent off, it’s time to get in on the shopping action.

During this rare sale, you can score on popular brands like Summersalt, Madewell, and Nike. From mom-friendly swim styles that offer more coverage so you can run around the pool with your kids to comfy one-pieces for mamas-to-be, everyone can get in on this blowout sale. Since you’ll be living in swim the next few months, why not treat yourself to something new without the price guilt? Ahead, we’ve rounded up the can’t-miss swim styles you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP.

Summersalt Fused Delta Bikini Top

Go for a retro look with this vibrant piece that offers a more coverage than a standard bikini.

Skin Games Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit

This sleek one-piece offers a bit more edge without being too revealing with the peek-a-boo detailing.

Sea Level Square Neck One-Piece

The square neck adds a sophisticated touch to this traditional silhouette.

Lorelai Maternity Swimsuit

Expecting mamas can be cute and comfy while taking a dip in the pool.

Trina Turk Off-the-Shoulder One-Piece

This tropical suit will make you feel like you’re sipping your favorite beverage while on vacation…and not in your backyard.

