Whether your family has expanded or you need some more seating for all of the fun entertaining you’re doing, you might want to consider wooden dining benches. Rather than adding a cacophony of dining chairs and trying to track down the exact make of the four chairs you bought years ago, benches add more seating in a stylish, aesthetically-pleasing way. That’s why we rounded up the best wooden dining benches for you.

Whether you enjoy a fancy bench, a rustic bench or a modern bench, we’ve got you covered with some fashionable and practical choices. Most of the decor styles represented below, so you can find something that matches your dining table. One of our choices even has a matching table that you can purchase, if you’re looking for a new set.

The benches below contain the qualifications that every “good” bench should have. The benches are sturdy and can seat multiple people. They are relatively easy to assemble. And most, importantly they are comfortable and easy to sit on for meals that last an hour or more. Go ahead and start organizing an event to take your new wooden bench out for a spin. You’ll get compliments on these additions to your kitchen or dining room.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Haddigan Upholstered Dining Room Bench

With this bench, you get the best of both worlds. You get that classic, refined wooden bench, and it’s comfortable to sit on. This luxurious bench is made out of dark finished wood and the seat is made out of faux leather. The tufted buttons make this bench even more glamorous. You will have to assemble this bench, but it comes with the necessary tools, hardware and easy-to-comprehend instructions.

2. Walker Edison Wooden Bench

Shoppers looking to add a little bit of extra warmth to their dining area will be in luck with this sturdy bench. This indoor distressed bench has a stylish wood veneer finish and is able to seat two to three people. The bench seems to be redder then it appears in photos. If you’re looking for a matching set, look no further. You can get this sturdy bench along with a matching table and chairs.

3. VASAGLE ALINRU Table Benches

You get two industrial-style benches from VASAGLE ALINRU. With a durable steel frame and extra support crossbar, you can feel confident sitting at this sturdy bench. The combination of the black matte frame and shiny, elegant wood top will elevate your space. This wooden bench is easy to assemble in just about 10 to 20 minutes. When you don’t need the extra seating, you can slide the bench under a table for storage.