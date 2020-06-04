While sometimes convenience wins when it comes to making your morning brew or lunch, nothing tastes better than making your own food or drinks. When it comes to hot teas, pre-made satchets are handy, but you’ll get the most powerful flavor when you steep it on your own. That way, you can control how bold the tea tastes, too. There are many ways to brew hot tea — from tea bags to loose-leaf tea infusers, there’s an option for everyone. However, if you’re in a hurry in the morning but don’t want to sacrifice flavor (or your beauty sleep), then you should enlist a tea mug with an infuser and lid to take care of the hard work for you.

If you need to run out the door but don’t have the time to wait a few minutes to let your tea steep, then this genius invention is going to change your morning routine for good. These microwave- and dishwasher-safe mugs are the ultimate double-duty kitchen accessory. With a built-in infuser that fits perfectly in the mug, you can let your tea leaves steep while you’re driving or commuting to work. They’ll also keep your tea hot, so it’s the perfect companion for cold mornings. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best tea mugs with infusers and lids to make taking your beverage on the road a breeze.

1. Tea Forte Kati Ceramic Tea Infuser Cup

This mug wins for major style points. The vibrant cherry-blossom design isn’t just pretty, though, it’ll also make your mornings feel instantly calmer too. This ceramic tea mug with an infuser and a lid will save you during your rushed mornings thanks to the double-wall design, which will ensure your tea stays piping hot longer. The tea strainer is extra fine, so that way, tiny tea leaves will have a smaller chance of escaping and ruining your smooth, hot tea. If you’re looking for an elegant mug, this will certainly elevate your tea time.

2. Sweese Porcelain Tea Mug

If you want a no-frills, classic tea mug with an infuser and lid, this timeless option will have you covered. However, if you want something a bit more vibrant, there are 11 other colors so you can get one (or two) in your favorite color. This porcelian mug has a built-in infuser that’s extra fine so the chance of tea leaves getting out are slim. The best part is that the lid can also double as a coaster if you don’t want to get water rings on a wood table. It’s easy to clean and dishwasher and microwave safe, too.

3. Teanagoo Ceramic Tea Mug

As if this mug could get more brilliant, this whimsical tea mug with an infuser and lid features a lid that doubles as a coaster so you can save your tables from water rings. It even has a heat-insulated handle, so you can ensure that it will stay warm throughout. Cleaning up is a breeze since you can place it in the dishwasher, and you can pop it in the microwave in case you forget about it and leave it out before you drink it. There are also plenty of other garden-themed designs that will make you feel like you’re enjoying the outdoors wherever you are.