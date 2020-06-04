When you need a moment to relax, whether it’s alone to reflect or to catch up with a friend, having tea together is always a great way to do it. There’s something calming about the entire process — from brewing your favorite loose leaf tea to the first moment you sip on that warm cup – hopefully paired with a tasty scone or other dessert. While it may seem intimidating to brew your own (not using a pre-made satchet), it’s actually quite easy and often tastes better, too. The first thing you’ll need to brew at home is a loose-leaf-tea strainer.

This is a pretty basic item, but not all are created equally. The beauty of these strainers is that you can make as little or as much as you want. Instead of using a tea kettle with a built in strainer, you can create a single cup just for yourself or two for you and your friend. It’s important that you have one made of durable stainless steel, so it will last against the hot temperature of the water. Below, we’ve rounded up the best loose-leaf tea strainers so you can sit back, relax, and take a moment for yourself.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Yoassi Tea Strainer

The most annoying part about brewing your tea at home is probably the (slim) chance that some of the tea leaves escape the strainer and make it into you tea. Next thing you know, you’ve got bits of flower in your mouth , which is definitely not the goal. The solution is a loose-leaf tea strainer that’s extra fine so that no little particles will make their way into your cup of relaxing tea. This version even has double handles so you can rest it on teapots, mugs, or cups. It’s also spacious, so your leaves will have space to make a better tasting brew.

2. House Again Tea Strainer

With a longer chain hook, you won’t have to worry about it falling too short and not being able to reach into your cup of water. This durable loose-leaf tea strainer is made of food-grade stainless steel so it’s sure to be safe when brewing teas or coffees. It’s also a creative way to brew different spices, too, if you want to make your own creation. The extra-fine mesh ensures that even the smallest leaves won’t get through the strainer and into your cup of tea.

3. Fu Store Tea Strainer

It’s never a bad idea to have a backup of anything, so this loose-leaf tea strainer duo is a great thing to have on hand. Plus, if you want to make two cups of tea when you have a friend over or for someone else in your home, you won’t have to wait to brew one before you get to the other one. It’s made of durable stainless steel, too, so it’s going to last for many brews to come. The attached hook makes it super easy to gently hang into your cup and is better suited for larger leaf teas.