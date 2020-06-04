Even if you don’t have kids, bringing home rugs of any shape or size can be nerve-wracking. The thought of spilling red wine on a white rug, let alone any color, just sounds like a disaster waiting to happen. While spot treating sometimes does the trick if you act fast enough or the stain isn’t too severe, it’s never guaranteed you can bring it back to life. However, there are machine washable rugs that take care of those worries. Yes, even some large area rugs can be tossed in the washer!

Chances are you’ve tossed out far too many rugs after giving up trying to clean up pet messes or paint from your child’s art project. It’s time to stop wasting rugs and hop on the machine washable train. While most rugs can’t be tossed in the washer, they’ve become more and more prevalent these days. Whether you need an area rug or a bathroom rug that you definitely need to wash frequently, there’s a spill-friendly rug waiting for you. Below, we’ve rounded up the best machine washable rugs to put you at ease.

1. DII Machine Washable Rug

You’ve probably seen a few reversible rugs here and there, but this one takes it to another level since you can toss it in the washer. This machine washable rug not only will let you lighten up about everyday spills, but when you get tired of the print, simply flip it over and you’ve got a brand new look. And if for some reason that pesky stain just won’t budge, flipping it over lets you extend the life of it a bit longer. This contemporary rug is made from recycled fabrics, too.

2. Hebe Area Rug

Believe it or not, you can toss an area rug of this size in the washer. Basically, all your worries as a parent of messy kids and pets have been solved. This chic, neutral rug will go with just about any modern, boho-chic room, without being too overpowering. This cotton rug features fun tassels on the trim that add a bit of playful texture. The clean lines offer a casual, sleek look, and it’s lightweight so you can easily take it to the laundry room on your own.

3. iDesign Bathroom Rug

Having an absorbent rug in the bathroom is non-negotiable since you don’t want your floors to get wet, which can lead to water damage. This machine washable rug offers a fun pop of color to your bathroom area. It’s perfect to have right outside the bath so it can soak up water immediately after you shower. Or, place another one in front of you sink so your feet has something soft and comfy to stand on while you’re doing your hair, makeup, or washing your hands.