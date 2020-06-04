Costco Has the Best Father’s Day Gifts — Here Are the Best Deals

Costco members know: This store is a one-stop shop for everything. And when we say “everything,” we really mean it. Need tools? They have it. Need a surf board? Yep, it’s here. Or, how about some name-brand clothing and accessories? You’ll find ’em at Costco. So, when it comes time to go gift shopping — like for Father’s Day which is just around the corner — don’t hesitate to hit up this wholesale retailer.

Costco released their Father’s Day gift guide today, and it’s chock-full of great gift ideas for all types of dads. For the griller, Costco has backyard and BBQ accessories and grills. For the dad who loves the outdoors, Costco has tons of camping and tailgating must-haves. And for the dad whose idea of a relaxing Father’s Day involves getting comfortable on the couch with the family and watching a movie, Costco has some stellar deals on HD TVs.

Ahead, we’ve gathered our favorite Father’s Day gift ideas from Costco’s Father’s Day gift guide.

Versace cologne

With notes of grapefruit, fig leaf, pepper, saffron, patchouli, and more, Costco members absolutely love the way this cologne. And Dad will, too.

Electric shaver

Because he’s likely due for a new electric shaver, this one from Braun is described as the brand’s “next generation smart shaver,” one that “intelligently adapts” and shaves even the trickiest areas. Sold.

Boat shoes

If Dad doesn’t already own a pair of boat shoes, this year’s the year.

Outdoor shoes

For a more practical shoe, these outdoor shoes from Adidas are very popular and highly rated.

Cabin tent

Which perfectly segues into camping gear, like this six-person cabin tent that boasts a 60-second setup.

Seaside backpack

For those who love to hang on the coast, this stylish waterproof bag will keep all his belongings dry.

Premium cooler

And what dad could ever go without a cooler? This particular one even has two molded cup holders.

Drone

Dad’s idea of a fun toy? A drone. And this bundle, which includes a charging base and an extra battery, among other items, is a great deal.

Golf practice station

This practice station should be a hit with golfers — if you can swing the cost.

Pellet smoker

Another pricey — but worth it — find: this vertical pellet smoker that can handle 60 pounds of meat.

65-inch TV

Have everyone pitch in for this 65-inch, LED LCD TV. Then, be prepared to watch the History Channel and Daniel Craig movies the entire weekend.

Autographed baseball

And, for the ultimate gift for baseball fanatics, a baseball hand-signed by Babe Ruth — for $29,999.99.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.