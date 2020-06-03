Pudding, that jello-like hybrid, has been around for centuries. It’s looked slightly different all over the world, but it’s been an American go-to snack for decades. You probably saw a pudding in your lunch box at some point in your life or eaten an instant pudding whipped up by a relative. Creamy and flavorful, pudding satisfies your (or your child’s) dessert craving in a productive way. We’ve all eaten a pint of ice cream for fun, but pudding can temporarily quench your dessert desire at a fraction of the calories. It’s a snack you should revisit for your kids and perhaps for yourself. Although it doesn’t seem like this snack has changed much in the past decades, we rounded up the best puddings and added in a few new offerings.

Among our picks is a classic that you often see in the grocery stores, but you can get a whole lot of pudding with this large pack. This supply will last you at least a few months—even with a family of pudding fans. Another option is a fancy instant option from a beloved chocolate brand. Our final choice is a great pick for athletes. If you’re getting a little tired of your bland “chocolate” protein shake, you should check out this pudding pouch option to get your daily dose of protein post-workout.

1. Snack Pack Chocolate & Vanilla Pudding Cups Family Pack

It’s everyone’s favorite snack or dessert, ranging from mom to son. You get six vanilla and six chocolate puddings in each pack, but there are six packs total in this order. You’ll get 72 cups of pudding total—half vanilla, half chocolate. This low-calorie snack, coming in at just 100 calories, is great for parents-on-the-go. This will also satisfy your kid’s sweet tooth in a slightly healthier way than a handful of candy might. These pudding cups are made with real milk and sugar. Plus, they don’t contain any high-fructose corn syrup. These yummy Snack Pack puddings do require spoons, but you do get to lick the lid if you’re lucky.

2. Godiva Dark Chocolate Pudding Mix

Rich and indulgent, this pudding from Godiva is a luxury you can treat yourself to. Perhaps the fanciest instant pudding on the planet, this powdered mix contains rich cocoa. To make one box of pudding, you simply whisk it with milk and let it set for five minutes. After it sets, you’ll have five servings of pudding, enough for the whole family. This set includes 14 boxes of the pudding mix, which can make a whole lot of pudding.

3. SmashPack Chocolate Protein Pudding Pouch

If you’re looking for a tasty protein snack, look no further. Instead of opting for the shake, you can reach for a pudding. Unlike other puddings that require spoons, you can drink this pudding after your workout. It doesn’t require any refrigeration either. Each pudding pouch contains 15 grams of grass-fed protein and it doesn’t contain any GMOs. You can get some more energy without all of the sugar of a regular pudding. You can order this pudding in a 6- or 12-pack.