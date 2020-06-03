Having a reliable cooking utensil set is paramount for even the most amateur cooks. If you’re making box Mac ‘n’ Cheese for the kids, you still want a reliable spoon that won’t melt under all of that cheesy pressure. Whether you’re in the market for new utensils because you just moved or you’re looking for a matching utensils set, we’ve got you covered. You don’t want to choose flimsy plastic utensils that might melt while you’re using them, which would be horrifying on several levels. You should think about the kind of cooking you do and what you’d require. Strong utensils are often made out of durable wood, silicone and stainless steel, or they’re made out of some combination of the three. We found the best kitchen utensils set for you.

The three sets we chose are different from each other. Among our picks is a wood-silicone combo that will help protest your cookware from scratching. Another option we cooked up is made out of smudge-free stainless steel, which will inspire envy among your dinner guests. Our last selection has every utensils you could possibly want, some of the items in their set might not even technically qualify as utensils. From graters to peelers, you’ll have the power to do nearly anything in your kitchen.

1. Home Hero Silicone Cooking Utensils

This set of eight wooden utensils might be a set that you have for a long time. Made out of Acacia hardwood, these handles are made to handle high heat and will ensure that your hands don’t get scorched. The handles can last up to 40 years with care, according to Home Hero. The flexible heads are made out of silicone and claim to be able to withstand 392 degrees of heat, so you won’t have melty utensils in your pots and pans. The silicone heads also won’t scratch your pans and will help extend their lives.

2. Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set

If you’re looking for a basic set of kitchen utensil essentials, check out this set. With 10 pieces made out of non-stick stainless steel, you’ll have everything covered. This set includes tongs, basting spoon, spaghetti spoon, slotted spoon, whisk, square slotted turner, potato masher, ladle and skimmer spoon. The best part about this dishwasher-safe set is that your silver utensils will remain spotless, thanks to the smudge- and fingerprint-free design.

3. Kaluns Kitchen Utensil Set

You get a whopping 24 pieces in this comprehensive utensils set, from an ice cream scoop to a peeler. You even receive measuring cups and a beer opener. If you’re moving or looking to upgrade your utensils wholesale, this is the set you want. This nylon and stainless steel set is rust-resistant, too, because the steel is coated in a special oil to prevent it from happening. Meant to last a while, this set is non-stick, heat-resistant up to 350 degrees and dishwasher safe.