Whether you’re a Top Chef or Great British Baking Show fan, every cook tries to do their best impression of a star chef or contestant on a reality show. While you’re whipping up your original recipe or trying something from a popular cookbook, you realize you don’t have the utensil you need. On other occasions, that old, slightly melted spatula doesn’t quite do the job though, and your would-be perfect pancakes are reduced to batter smear. If you’ve started getting serious about cooking, it’s the perfect time to take stock of your kitchen utensils.

We’ve rounded up the best kitchen utensils that you might not already have in your collection. Our three picks below will up your cooking game. Among our selections is a wok spatula for cooks who are thinking about getting wok or already own one. You can benefit from having a specially shaped spatula for your wok. One of our other options is spider strainer, which is ideal for chefs who want to get into frying foods. This skimmer can lift your food out of the oil seamlessly and without leaving you burned. Our last option is a wooden turner, which is perfect for just about any food you need to flip. Check out our choices below.

1. Hiware Set of 3 Stainless Steel Skimmer Spider Strainer

Amateur chefs who like to fry chicken or cook crab should love this skimmer. Made out of stainless steel and net wiring, this skimmer can remove veggies, fries and other fried delights from hot oil and grease. The net will make sure debris isn’t lifted out along with your main course. There are extra-long handles to make sure that you’re far away and safe from oil splatters. With this set, you get a small, medium and large dishwasher-safe spider strainer.

2. TableCraft Bamboo Handle Wok Spatula

If you’re on the hunt for a spatula for your wok, you should check out this option. It can be difficult to find a reliable wok spatula, because it has to be the right shape to scoop your rice and other food out of the round-bottomed pan. Connected to a light-weight, long bamboo handle, the spatula will allow you to remove food without splattering it everywhere. You can also buy this Wok Spatula in a two-pack.

3. OXO Wooden Turner for Nonstick Cookware

This 14-inch turner, which has a curved head that flattens out to a straight edge, is constructed out of beech wood, which means that this turner won’t be melting while you cook. From burgers to pancakes, this sturdy turner will make the slightly stressful act of moving your food easier and less painful with its large handle. This turner is safe for non-stick cookware and will ensure that your food doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan.