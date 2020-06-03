Get ready for a shopping spree because Amazon just announced the fashion sale of the summer. While Amazon Prime Day — considered the Black Friday of July — is typically held in the summer, it was pushed back in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily, this new sale should hold you over until September, which is when Prime Day has been reportedly rescheduled for.

According to CNBC, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed that they’ll be hosting “The Big Style Sale” in June, which will include seasonal deals for larger and smaller fashion brands. While Amazon hasn’t announced the date of the sale, they sent an invite-only letter to retailers announcing they will be having a “Fashion Summer Sale Event” on June 22, which was detailed in a letter obtained by CNBC. They said their hope is to boost sales for sellers who have experienced declined sales during the coronavirus pandemic, namely those who couldn’t switch gears to selling face masks and other in-demand items. The sale is supposedly running anywhere from seven to 10 days.

Amazon is still finalizing the details, including the official name of the sale, and whether it will be only offered to Prime members. Regardless, it’s happening, so mark that calendar so you’re ready to shop ’til you drop. Since the sale is still a few weeks away, we’ve scoped out some of our favorite must-have summer fashion staples to drop in your carts now.

Make sure to stay tuned for more details on this sale and Prime Day.

Birkenstock Sandals

They’re basically slippers that you can wear outside, so we can bet they’re never leaving your feet.

Amazon Brand Linen Shorts

Swap out denim shorts for a more breezy lounge option for the summer.

Rayban Clubmaster Sunglasses

An iconic wardrobe staple that you can always rely on to instantly elevate your look. Or, let’s be real, make you feel like a movie star.

Milumia Floral Dress

Dressing for sweltering weather can’t get easier than this flowy dress.

Kate Spade Crossbody

This pale pink color serves as a fresh, neutral alternative to your white, tan, and black bags.

