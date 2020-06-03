If you feel that you have a growing green thumb and want to get seriously into gardening, there are a lot of supplies you need. Not only do you need to do some research about what plants you want to display in your carefully cultivated soil, but you need the proper tools to make that happen. A shovel isn’t going to cut it if you want to create an epic botanical garden in your backpack or plant some petunias. Gardening kits are a great way to get all of your essentials in one flew swoop. Instead of buying a trowel here and a spray bottle there, you can get all of your gardening supplies in a more cost-effective way. That’s why we rounded up the best gardening kits.

Gardening kits usually contain pruner shears, trowels, rakes, spades, cultivators, spray bottles, gardening gloves and sometimes more. These are the basic hand tools you’ll need to plant your garden. You won’t even need to buy a gardening tote to carry them in, because each kit comes with a sturdy tote that’s meant to get dirty. You’ll have room to store all of your kit’s items and then some, with extra compartments for seeds and other essentials. One of our picks even comes with a vibrant apron and kneeling pad. It’s time to get gardening.

1. YISSVIC Garden Tools Set

With this durable tote bag with pockets for gardening tools, you receive 13 pieces of vital gardening equipment, including stainless steel pruning shears, a trowel, a transplant trowel, soil scoop, weeder, hand rake and hand fork. You also get gardening gloves, spray bottle, garden seeder, gardening thread, plant labels and plant tags. This comprehensive set is great for beginners who are just starting to get into gardening.

2. Vremi 9 Piece Garden Tools Set

Inside this heavy-duty canvas bag, you get nine garden tools and room to store them with eight green-accented compartments. The bag has a large interior compartment with loads of space for gadgets, seeds, or additional items. Hold everything in one place and get the job done right. You’ll get a rake hoe, spade, cultivator, hoe, a BPA-free spray bottle, pruning shears and a set of gardening gloves. These rust-resistant tools have ergonomic handles, made out of soft rubber, that are designed for every sized hand, from small to large. This is also the same with gardening gloves, which are made out of cotton and offer a universal fit.

3. UKOKE Garden Tool Set

This cheery orange and green bag will hold all of your brand new gardening tools. This set has 12 tools, including pruners, which are made out of high-carbon steel, a trowel, a weeder, a rake, a spade and a cultivator. Unlike the other sets, this kit from UKOKE contains a gardening apron, made out of waterproof polyester, and a kneeling pad, so you won’t get as dirty tending to your garden. There’s also a 7-piece set option available.