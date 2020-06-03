Whether you’re an avid chef or you only step foot in the kitchen a few times a year to cook, there are a few things you should always have on hand. Aside from butter and milk, it’s a smart idea to keep cooking vinegar at the ready. There are so many different kinds that are great for a variety of uses, so it’s even helpful to have more than one stocked in your pantry.

From white wine vinegars to distilled white vinegars, it’s hard to make a recipe without at least one type. And aside from cooking, you can use some vinegars, such as distilled, for at-home cleaning hacks too. So, if that doesn’t give you reason to load up on it, then who knows what will. Below, we’ve rounded up the best cooking vinegars that will help you out in the kitchen and for your cleaning projects.

1. Gold Plum Cooking Vinegar

If you regularly make Chinese dishes at home, this Chinese cooking vinegar will quickly become your go-to sauce, so stock up accordingly. It jazzes up braised dishes or is an excellent dipping-sauce ingredient, too (they’re actually super easy to make at home). Consider using it to make a zesty honey sesame dressing to spice up your chicken or salads.

2. Colavita White Vinegar

Fancy up your boring salads with a light dressing that’s not unhealthy. This white wine vinegar dressing is from Italy and is aged to perfection in a wooden barrel, so if you’re looking to escape without leaving home, this will do it. It’s non-GMO and is also a great way to marinate fish, meat, and vegetables.

3. Lucy’s Vinegar

If you’re not an avid baker, but you are sure to clean, you can’t go wrong stocking up on a generously sized bottle of distilled white vinegar. Whether you’re making your own dipping sauces, trying to make crispy bread, or dealing with a stubborn mess, this solution has you covered. It can brighten clothes, remove pesky deodorant stains, and remove candle wax. It’s magic in a bottle.