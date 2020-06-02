If you want to put your baking skills to the test without having to spend an entire day in the kitchen watching yeast rise, then you can take a shortcut or two and get that homemade result. The best solution that you should always have stocked in your pantry is some handy baking mix. This pantry staple is a must since it’s so versatile, so it’s something you’ll always find a good use for. From waffles to beignets, there’s basically no limit to what you can create.

Now, if you’re thinking that a baking mix isn’t the healthiest, there’s good news for you too. There are even keto mixes so you can stick to your dietary needs while cooking up tasty treats in the kitchen. No home is complete without some good old carbs, so check out our top baking mixes to save you in time in the kitchen.

1. Highkey Baking Mix

If you want some treats that are a little less decadent, this Keto-friendly baking mix should do the trick. It’s low carb, gluten-free, and doesn’t have any added sugar, so if you’re looking to stay on track, you can feel good with this mix. The delicious blueberry flavor will make up to 12 muffins for a guilt-free morning breakfast or mid-day snack.

2. Carbquick

No carb is out of the question with this do-everything baking mix. From hearty biscuits to pizza and pancakes, this will be one of the most versatile pantry staples you can always rely on. The best news: it doesn’t have any sugar, it’s high fiber, and low sodium. If you’re looking to stay fuller longer, it also has high protein, so treating yourself to pancakes has never been better.

3. Café Du Monde Mix

Desperately need a trip but you’re not leaving your home anytime soon? Take yourself to the iconic Café Du Monde in New Orleans right inside your kitchen with this decadent beignet baking mix. You’ve probably seen or heard about these popular treats, and now you can make them from the comfort of your kitchen. Whether you’re a doughnut fan or prefer muffins, this is a great way to mix things up.