Without the proper tools, cooking and baking is basically impossible. Once you’ve selected the perfect baking sheets and cast iron skillet, it’s time to decide what type of cooking utensils you’re going to go for. You can choose anything from rubber to wood, but wooden ones are a classic that will stand the test of time — and heat. Another plus is that wooden spoons will match with any type of decor in your home or any color pots and pans you may have.

The best part about wooden utensils is that they’re nonstick, so you don’t have to worry about your pasta noodles sticking on the spoon. As another bonus, many wooden spoons are eco-friendly so you can feel good about using them too cook your food. They also tend to not harbor bacteria, so they’ll stay clean too. Below, we’ve rounded up the best wooden cooking utensils that will help you master the kitchen.

1. Ecosall Utensils

The last thing you want to do when you’re cooking is to use tools that may be made with chemicals. These eco-friendly wooden cooking utensils let you cook away with ease in more ways than one. This set of six tools is also nonstick so your bread batter won’t stick, and unlike silicone, they won’t melt or get warm. With mixing spoons and multiple types of spatulas, you’ll be able to flip eggs, cook up fish, and more.

2. Mondayou Cooking Utensils

These teak wooden cooking utensils will not only elevate your cookware style game, but they’ll also make you feel more confident while cooking. Aside from looking good, these durable wooden cooking utensils won’t easily harbor bacteria and fungus like a lot of cookware can, so you won’t have to deal with icky smells that can ruin your food. They’re also nonstick and easy to clean.

3. Neet Kitchen Utensils

Your kitchen can easily become one of the most cluttered rooms in your kitchen (and dirtiest), so help corral the chaos with some organization tools. This handy wooden cookware utensil set is complete with a matching organizer so you can be neat from the start. You won’t have to deal with melting plastic, and the bamboo material is chemical-free for your peace of mind.