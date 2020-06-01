LivingHome

Refreshing Vitamin Drinks That’ll Help You Get Your Daily Dose

Although our bodies require water, sometimes it’s not the most fun way to stay hydrated. Sometimes, even when you chug a lot of water, you don’t feel satisfied. Vitamin drinks are what they sound like. They have fat-soluble vitamins, which your body hangs onto for longer, and water-soluble vitamins, which constantly need to be replenished by our bodies. Why do we need vitamins in the first place? Vitamins perform many vital functions in the human body, including repair cellular damage and convert food into energy.  

Not only do these vitamin drinks include vitamins though, they have fun, fruity flavors. From Kiwi Strawberry to Pink Grapefruit to Lemonade, these flavors might sound sugary sweet, but all of these drinks claim to not have any sugar. You’ll get that sweet, satisfying taste without any sugar and minimal—if any—calories. 

Among our picks are two electrolyte-replenishing beverages. For those who spend a lot of time at the gym or outside, these beverages will replace your much-needed electrolytes. You’ll have more energy to go about your day after your workout or yard work. Regular water won’t do that for you, unfortunately. Give your body and immune system a boost with these refreshing vitamin drinks. Check out the best vitamin drinks below.

1. Propel Kiwi Strawberry

Sip on this Kiwi Strawberry drink. It’s packed with electrolytes as well as a slew of vitamins, including Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B5 and Vitamin B6. This tasty drink will replace what you lose when you sweat, but this drink has zero calories and zero sugar. You won’t be adding back the calories you just burned from your workout. The refreshing water includes Gatorade electrolytes, so you know it was made for workouts. There are 11 flavors to choose from.

2. vitaminwater zero

You get a good variety of flavors with this 12-pack from Vitaminwater. In the pack of Vitaminwater Zeroes, there are three flavors, including squeezed (lemonade), rise (orange) and xxx (açai-blueberry-pomegranate). All of these contain zero calories and zero grams of sugar, but they do contain a ton of vitamins, including 100 percent of your daily value of Vitamin C along with significant amounts of Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin B12. You’ll replenish your electrolytes and get your necessary vitamins at the same time.

3. Sparkling Ice Pink Grapefruit

This pink grapefruit sparkling water is packed with vitamins and antioxidants, but it’s lacking carbohydrates and sugar. You can get 15 percent of your daily value of Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12 and biotin. The yummy drink is sweet, but not as sweet as other sparkling waters. Sparkling Ice claims that the ingredients, including flavors, are naturally sourced. If pink grapefruit is not your favorite flavor, there are 16 other fizzy flavors to choose from.

