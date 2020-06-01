Nothing transforms a room — or an entire home — like a fresh coat of wall paint. Whether you’re just looking to refresh your existing color that’s chipping or want to liven things up with something different, it’s always a cheap and easy way to make a big impact with little resources. Whether you’ve painted your house before or you’re nervous to grab a brush, it’s easy to learn. Plus, it’s a great way to bond with the family if you get everyone on board.

Not all paints are the same, so it’s important to ask the pros what type of finish you need for the space you’re painting. And if you have small kids, you’ll want to make sure you have extra durable paint on your walls. Some even come with a built in primer, so you can take out one step of the process so you can get to enjoying those walls faster. Below, we’ve rounded up the best wall paint to give life to your home.

1. Montage Wall Paint

Paint is often synonymous with a potent, chemical smell that is sure not to be safe for your family and pets. Luckily, this wall paint is eco-friendly so you can feel good about giving your walls a refresh. This low-sheen wall paint is great for both interior and exterior, so you can paint your inside to match the outside if you’d like. It’s a semi-gloss finish that applies ultra smooth so you won’t have any bumps and you’ll have a flawless coverage.

2. Kilz Wall Paint

Why buy two when you can get the job done with one product? This paint-and-primer in one tackles it all in just one step so you can get the job done faster. The calming gray color is a perfect alternative to a white if you still want to go with a neutral, but adds a bit more depth. It’s low-odor so you won’t be blasted with a chemical paint smell when you walk into the freshly painted room, and it dries to the touch in just one hour.



3. Glidden Wall Paint

When you’re painting, the last thing you want to do is reapply it over and over again until the walls are completely covered. This high quality paint gets the job done in just one coat, so you can get on with the other projects on your list. With an outstanding ability to hide stains, that means you need less paint to cover things up. It’s also a paint-and-primer in one, so you can eliminate one more step of the painting process.