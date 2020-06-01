Sometimes you don’t have time to brew a fresh pot of coffee in the morning or don’t have time to run to your local coffee place. Or, perhaps you don’t like hot coffee and much prefer a crisp cold brew—even when it’s 10 degrees outside. If you are a bonafide zombie or hardly function without your morning cup of coffee, canned coffee might be the quick and tasty solution you’re looking for. Canned coffees, which you can refrigerate or pour over ice, are a convenient way to make sure your coffee is along for the ride during your morning commute. You’ll also save yourself a stop to Starbucks or another coffee house.

Canned coffee often comes in a pack, much like soda. All you need to do is grab a can from the fridge before going on your way. If you have more than one cup of coffee a day, you’ll like canned coffee. These cans often have more caffeine than your typical drip coffee. But that doesn’t mean that the coffees below are bitter. We found the best canned coffees. These coffee have rich flavors and lack the acidity that can come from coffee. From a coffee that has nearly twice the amount of caffeine as a regular coffee to a yummy cinnamon-accented Mexican coffee, there’s something for every coffee drinker in this round-up.

1. Death Wish Coffee

If you love your coffee to be so strong that friends wonder how you manage to drink it, Death Wish Coffee is the coffee for you. This USDA-certified dark roast goes down smooth, unless like some other strong coffees without the acidity, but each 8-oz. can contains 300 mg of coffee. For reference, a normal cup of coffee is usually somewhere between 100-200 mg. You can choose from Slightly Sweetened Black or Unsweetened Black.

2. High Brew Cold Brew Coffee

This Mexican Vanilla coffee is a little sweet with its dash of cinnamon and vanilla base. This coffee is made out of 100 percent direct-trade Arabica beans, which are cold-brewed to give the coffee more of a distinct and rich taste. You’ll get double the flavor, double the caffeine and much less of the acidity. Luckily for the lactose-intolerant, this coffee is completely dairy-free. You can choose from three different 12-pack coffee varieties: Black & Bold, Mexican Vanilla or Espresso.

3. BOSS Coffee by Suntory Japanese

This coffee from Suntory, a Japanese company known for making bourbon, is made with a tactic called “flash brewing,” which is brewed at a hot temperature and then rapidly chilled. Flash brewing creates a bold, smooth coffee that gives a dose of 140 mg of caffeine without any added sugar. It’s available in Black, Vanilla or Au Lait varieties. This coffee can be drunk straight from the can or poured over ice.