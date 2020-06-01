Vacuums can be so loud that they cause your baby, your young children, your dog and your cat into hysterics. No one likes the noise of the vacuum, especially living creatures that have sensitive ears. How many times have your children or spouse tried to shout at you over the roar of the vacuum unsuccessfully, causing both you and them to be annoyed? No one likes a loud vacuum.

That’s why we rounded up the best quiet vacuum cleaners for you. These three vacuums below have different features, but all aim to clean your floors. Our top pick is a robot vacuum that claims to be no louder than a microwave, so you will be able to hear what your children are shouting at you while your vacuum does all of the heavy lifting. While our second option is a deep-cleaning pet vacuum that targets your shedding cat or dog’s hair with a vengeance. It even has an attachment to help remove fur from your furniture and curtains. Another vacuum to consider is a 3-in-1 that can transform into the vacuum you need it to be. It’s also lightweight, you’ll be able to lift it easily and carry it to other areas of the house without throwing out your back.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. eufy Anker BoostIQ RoboVac

This little robot vac will suck the dirt, pet fur and dust right off your floors, but it will do it at the low volume of your microwave. This smart, slim vacuum can identify when there’s a particularly dusty or dirty part of the floor and increases its suction power in roughly 1.5 seconds. It covers about 10.5 inches per second and vacuums for up to 100 minutes before going to charge in its port. The vacuum can detect height changes, so it won’t go plunging off your stairs and can use its wheels to travel over uneven surfaces like carpets. The RoboVac 11S comes with a remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, four side brushes and five cable ties.

2. BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Vacuum Cleaner

This quiet, lightweight vacuum was specifically designed with pet owners in mind. With the swivel steering and triple-action brush roll, you’ll be able to pick up all of your pet’s hair without moving all of your furniture to do so. Designed to get as close to the walls and corners as possible, the Bissell vacuum won’t leave the nooks and crannies of your house dirty. The vac’s power cord automatically rewinds, so you don’t have to spend your precious time rolling up the cord. It also has special pet tools, so you can vacuum the pet hair off your furniture and even curtains.

3. Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner

The Eureka Blaze can transform into a stick vac, a hand vac and a stair vac. This lightweight, 4-lb. vacuum is easy to move from one area of the house to the other without straining your muscles. The vacuum comes with a capture nozzle, which is ideal for using on larger messes. People with allergies will be happy to hear that this vac targets dust and pollen and also improves the quality of indoor air. It can be used on low-pile carpets, hardwood floors and area rugs.