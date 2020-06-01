Here’s a relatable situation. You brought a heavy load of produce home from the grocery store. You pack it away in your fridge with the knowledge that you’re going to pull it out in three days to make a nutritious meal for your family. And then flash-forward to three days later, you pull out your lettuce to find that the condensation from the plastic container the lettuce is housed in has rotted it. Plus, your blueberries have sprouted mold seemingly overnight. Not only are you frustrated because you’ll have to come up with a new plan for dinner, you just lost money on the rotted, moldy produce. Luckily, there are produce savers that are designed to make your produce last longer, so this unfortunate incident doesn’t happen again.

We found the best produce savers for every household. There are three different options. One is a container set that is equipped with a venting system. It’ll control how much oxygen and carbon dioxide interacts with your veggies. Another pick is reusable bags that’ll make using the plastic produce bags at the grocery store unnecessary. Our final option on this list is Apple-shaped savers that you simply toss in your produce drawer, watch the shelf-life of your food increase and forget about for three months.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver

This dishwasher-safe and BPA-free container goes a step beyond the rest with Rubbermaid’s FreshVent system, which never needs to be replaced. It controls the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide, so your produce lasts longer. Rubbermaid advises that you put produce straight into the container after shopping. Don’t wash your produce and then directly put it into the produce saver. The CrispTray along the bottom prevents moisture from building and spoiling your fresh lettuce. With this set, you receive one smaller container, which holds 6.3 cups, and two larger containers that hold 17.3 cups.

2. Debbie Meyer GreenBags

Made out of minerals, these BPA-free bags help your fruits and veggies last longer. Debbie Meyer GreenBags can be used up to 10 times and can either be stored on the counter or refrigerator. Wipe off the bags if condensation starts to form to keep your produce dry. To clean these bags after you use them, simply rinse and then allow them to air dry. These bags are available in different pack and size options. This set pictured comes with eight medium bags, eight large and four extra large.

3. Bluapple Produce Freshness Saver Balls

This clever produce saver uses activated carbon to extend the shelf life of your produce. Shaped like an apple, this ball untwists to reveal a carbon packet. Simply twist it shut and put it in your produce drawer. Not only does the Bluapple keep your produce fresh, it also absorbs foul odors from the fridge. Each activated carbon packet lasts up to three months, and then you’ll just need to purchase a replacement packet. This set comes with two Bluapples.