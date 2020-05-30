With more time to get creative in the kitchen, chances are your new culinary endeavors require some new and upgraded cookware. But even if your time in the kitchen these days is less about getting adventurous and more about, you know, just getting dinner on the table (again), owning gorgeous kitchen tools can help make the daily task of making meals so much more enjoyable.

To that end — hot on the heels of big sales at Costco and Bed, Bath, & Beyond — Williams Sonoma’s Le Creuset sale is giving us a huge incentive to stock up on the brand’s timeless, sophisticated, and gorgeously colorful cast iron enamel cookware. A quick scan of the Williams-Sonoma website shows loads of Le Creuset products, including pots, pans, grill pans, and Dutch ovens, on sale for up to 55% off. Yep, that’s right: more than half off! So if you’ve been coveting a signature fry pan, or want to add a cool new color or size to your existing Dutch oven collection, this is an excellent time to score a sweet deal. Check out some of our favorites from the sale, below.

Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron Fry Pan, 10-1/4″

Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron Round Dutch Oven, 2 3/4-Qt., Matte Navy

Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron 4.25-Quart Saute Pan

Of course, deals vary depending on the color and size of the product you’re shopping (for example, not every color of the Dutch oven, above, is on sale, but we think that matte navy is especially chic), so have fun browsing — and cooking!

