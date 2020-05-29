Costco Is Selling Le Creuset for a Ridiculously Low Price

The Costco updates just get better and better. Not only did Costco’s CFO recently reveal the return of the wholesale retailer’s free samples, but apparently, Costco has a four-piece Le Creuset stoneware set on sale for more than half-off.

According to DoseOfShivs food, travel, and lifestyle blogger Shivani’s Instagram Stories, Costco currently carries Le Creuset’s four-piece stoneware round cocotte for about $70. Compare that to Walmart’s price of $145.99, and you have yourself a steal.

This four-piece set is comprised of 22-oz. cocottes, all of which are lightweight, maintains even temperatures, have a nonstick interior for quick clean-up, and safe for pretty much all environments, including the freezer, microwave, oven, broiler, and dishwasher. It’s basically a miracle tool.

The bad news? This Le Creuset set is not available on Costco’s website, and it’s unclear which Costco stores carry this particular set. So, be sure to check your local store for availability. What we do know, however, is @doseofshivs lives in New York City, so there’s at least hope there.

And if you can’t find the four-piece set, Costco also has a Le Creuset 10-piece stainless steel set for cheap — one that you can actually shop on their website. Originally $1,045, the set at Costco is hundreds of dollars cheaper than even Amazon, where it’s on sale for $700.

The premium French cookware manufacturer also launched an affordable line of everyday enamel dishware this month called, well, the Everyday Enamelware collection.

The shatterproof, stain-resistant collection includes eight items, including dinner and salad plates, a cereal bowl, a mug, a serving bowl set, a serving tray, and a small and a large canister; and prices range from $14 to $60 (for the set). You can shop the collection here.

