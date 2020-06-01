Being pregnant comes with its share of new experiences that are equal parts nerve-wracking and exciting, but one of the more luxurious parts you can look forward to is adding some new cult-favorite beauty and skincare products to your medicine cabinet. Being a mama-to-be is no easy task, so the least you can do is give yourself a little TLC in the self-care department. Not only that, but you’re most likely considering some little swaps to improve your overall lifestyle choices, and that can certainly include more natural and organic products (we’ll take any excuse to snag some more glow goodies). Navigating this whole new world can be intimidating, so who else to look to for expert advice on all things style and beauty besides our favorite pregnant celebs? Whether it’s their can’t-live-without-it flats (looking at you, Meghan Markle) or a soothing belly mask, we take these mama-to-be picks seriously.

While some celeb-fave pregnancy products are specifically made for your growing belly’s needs, some are simply natural products that you can also use post-pregnancy. So, even if you’re not preggo, you can get your hands on some of these celeb-backed goodies too. From the belly mask that Kate Hudson and Jenna Dewan swear by (you won’t want to leave this one in your cart), to the SPF mist Arielle Charnas and Hilary Duff can’t put down to this day, your skin’s going to thank you. So, show your expecting self some love with these celebrity-favorite skincare products that contributed to their radiant pregnancy glow. Bonus: you can put many of these to use even after your pregnancy.

Avishi Organics Stretch Mark Oil

Meghan Markle used this organic oil throughout her pregnancy for a more supple belly, so say no more.

Soleil Toujours Set + Protect Micro Mist

Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas first discovered the brand while she was pregnant, and it’s been one of Hilary Duff’s top choices in her beauty routine to this day. Any product that makes applying sunscreen less of a chore is a life-saver.

Hatch Belly Mask

Kate Hudson, Jenna Dewan, and Lily Aldridge have shown their love for this mask on IG stories, so you know it must be a winner. If you can’t get enough of the face sheet-mask trend, you’ll be obsessed with this stretch-mark minimizing mask.

Elina Organics Omega Serum

Ginger Zee from ABC News used the Elina Organics line while pregnant and still uses it to achieve her flawless TV glow. This serum is packed with wild cod collagen, which helps boost skin hydration, increases hyaluronic acid production, and can even help fill wrinkles.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist

Now, this cult-favorite beauty product is a must for pretty much anyone — pregnant or not. After all, the watermelon scent is downright irresistible. While many celebs have raved about this decadent mist, Melissa Molinaro, CEO of Moves by Melissa, recently used this while pregnant. It’s the perfect mid-day pick-me-up and a must for summer.

intelliWHiTE Coconut Oil Toothpaste

Your smile’s one of the most beautiful parts about you, so it should be a top priority in your self-care routine. Ashley Graham has used this safe coconut-oil toothpaste for her pearly whites.

Before you leave, round out your pregnancy-skincare routine with these must-have beauty picks.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.