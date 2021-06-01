The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Dates Have Been Announced! Here’s Everything You Need to Know

We may be in the midst of Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale (which is going on through June 6th), but Nordstrom decided to give us something to look forward to once this sale ends. Today, the retailer announced the dates of their coveted Nordstrom Anniversary sale, and it’s happening earlier than last year. Time to mark your calendar!

In case you haven’t had the pleasure of shopping this much-anticipated yearly sale, it’s the biggest sale Nordstrom offers, so you certainly don’t want to sleep on this event. Unlike traditional sales where older products get discounted to make way for newer versions, this one-of-a-kind event is all about brand new products from your favorite brands. And when the sale’s over, they’ll go back to the regular price.

Last year, the sale was pushed back to August due to the pandemic, but it’s back on track this year. It kicks off as early as July 12th for Icon cardholders and opens to everyone on July 28th.

On Nordstrom’s sneak peak page, it lists a handful of coveted brands you are definitely going to want to shop. Some brands we’re excited to snag for less include UGG, Nike, Zella, Dyson and much more. This year, they’re even adding 100 new brands to shop, so time to save up!

Last year, we scored a bunch of cookware deals, so we’re hoping for more of that this year.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview Date

Last year, in lieu of the print catalog, everyone could preview the sale ahead of time to start curating their wish lis ahead of time. This year, everyone can preview the deals starting July 6th.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Dates

The sale opens to everyone on July 28th and ends August 8th, but if you’re a Nordstrom cardmember, you’ll get early access. The sale dates are in three waves:

Icons: July 12th

Ambassadors: July 14th

Influencers: July 16th

Not a Nordstrom cardmember but want to get first dibs? You can sign up for a card now to get early access and a $60 bonus note to go toward your shopping spree!

How to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

You’ll be able to shop in stores or online—curbside pickup is available too. Make sure to download the Nordstrom app, so you can get push notifications and preview the sale from your phone.

Without further ado, check out these must-have picks currently on major discount during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale. You can check out all the can’t-miss deals at Nordstrom here to hold you over until July.

Ina Garten-Approved Pans—33% Off

Image: All-Clad.

Ina Garten loves All-Clad, so you’ll want to hop on these pro-approved pieces for a steal.

10-Inch & 12-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set $99.99 Buy now Sign Up

Le Creuset Cast Iron Grill Skillet—42% Off

Image: Le Creuset.

More Ina Garten favorites are on sale! This genius cast iron griddle brings the flavor of outdoor BBQs inside.

Signature 9.75-Inch Deep Round Enamel Cast Iron Grill Pan $99.95 Buy now Sign Up

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses—56% Off

Image: Ray-Ban.

Ray-Bans do not go on sale often, so we were seriously shocked when we saw these massively discounted sunglasses. And Wayfarers, no less!

Large Classic Wayfarer 54mm Sunglasses $69.97 Buy now Sign Up

Kate Spade Crossbody—40% Off

Image: Kate Spade.

It’s time to upgrade your summer handbag, and this Kate Spade crossbody is the perfect companion for all your adventures this year.

run around medium crossbody bag $106.80 Buy now Sign Up

