Stop everything you’re doing because Nordstrom just announced the coveted Anniversary Sale date for this year. Get out your calendars and save the date: it’s all going down August 19-30, so get those credit cards ready. In case you haven’t had the pleasure of shopping this much-anticipated yearly sale, it’s the biggest sale Nordstrom offers, so you certainly don’t want to sleep on this event. The sale typically happens earlier in the year, but it was pushed out due to recent events to ensure a safer shopping experience. Despite the new timeline, you’ll still be getting the same deals, so get ready to score on everything from kitchen essentials to new wardrobe staples.

So, what’s new this year aside from the date? This year, in lieu of the print catalog, everyone will be able to preview the sale online starting on July 24th so you can start curating that wish list ahead of time so you’re better prepared when the 19th rolls around. After all, sale shopping is basically a sport and can feel overwhelming, especially when you’re talking about a once-a-year deal.

If you just can’t wait to snag a deal, there are some ways to access it earlier than the 19th. Nordstrom cardmembers can get first dibs on August 13th (you can sign up here if you don’t have one yet), and depending on your Nordy Club status, you may be able to get in earlier. The higher your status, the earlier you can shop. You’ll be able to shop in stores that are open, or online shopping begins at 9:30AM ET/6:30AM PT. We’ll keep you updated on our fave picks when the sale rolls around, but since August is a longgg time away, we’ve rounded up these must-have items you can snag now that will hold you over through the summer.

All-Clad Pressure Cooker

Cook without heating up the entire house this summer with this must-have pressure cooker.

Funboy Tube Pool Float

Add a dose of fun to your backyard pool situation with this playful printed pool float.

Waterproof Birkenstocks

You’ll be living in sandals this summer, and these rubber-like waterproof versions will stay clean and in great shape.

Glendale Beach Towel

Make your backyard pool feel more luxurious with this preppy beach towel.

Supergoop! Daily Moisturizer with SPF

This duo moisturizer takes the chore out of putting on sunscreen everyday.

