Become Your Own Interior Designer With One of These Online Classes

You’re spending a lot of time at home these days. Your kitchen table is now your home office and your living room doubles as a yoga studio and third grade classroom. It’s hard not to closely examine your surroundings and get the itch to rearrange the furniture and spruce things up a bit.

Rethinking your space can provide a welcome distraction and offer a sense of control in these uncertain time. But before you start aimlessly scouring the internet for furniture configurations and paint colors, consider educating yourself in the art of interior design by enrolling in an online course. There are tons of great online classes that are affordable and will give you the tools and insider knowledge to become more confident in making home decor decisions.

To set you on the right path, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite online interior design courses for beginners. These classes can help you improve your surroundings and make this time at home feel a little brighter and more productive.

Kelly Wearstler’s Masterclass

Award-winning interior designer Kelly Wearstler helps demystify interior design and guides you through the design basics in this 17 lesson course. Kelly will help you make any space feel larger, and choose colors, materials, and textures with confidence.

Interior Design Basics

With interior designer Lauren Cox you’ll discover the four principles used by design professionals to create beautiful spaces every day—then try your hand at using what you’ve learned to style a bookshelf that’s Instagramable.

Feng Shui Home Makeover

Feng Shui may seem like an overwhelming task to take on but this course breaks it all down and teaches you how to make your home work for you in the most efficient way possible. The class features over 37 video lessons, 40+ pages of resources and 11 modules packed with DIY tips, tools and exercises.

Style Your Space with Emily Henderson

Go behind the scenes with acclaimed stylist Emily Henderson as she reveals how she creates rooms and spaces that feel fun, creative and unique for every friend and client she works with—and guides you to do the same. No matter your style or budget, you’ll discover tips to freshen up your space. Plus, Emily’s a joy to watch!

How to Design a Room in 10 Easy Steps

In this beginner-level course from Udemy, you’ll learn how to completely design a room end-to-end using a simple 10-step approach. From floor plans and maximizing your space to creating a cohesive color scheme, this approachable course is perfect for an interior design novice who wants to create functional and aesthetically pleasing rooms in their home.

Interior Design Ultimate Essentials & Insider Tricks

Take your design education to the next level with this course from Skillshare on design theory and insider industry skills. This 1-hour course led by Toronto designer Boki Kwok, is filled with examples that break down abstract design concepts and demonstrates how to apply useful design techniques in your own home.

Minimalist Interior Design Deconstructed

During these stressful times we could all benefit from a little more mental clarity and calmness. In this 2-hour course, you’ll learn how minimalist design can create a beautiful, simplified space that can increase your productivity. This course is perfect for those who have already Kondo-ed everything in their home and are now ready to make their clutter-free space functional.

Decorate Like a Boss

Seattle based designer, Rose Stanek, teaches you exactly how to layout your floor-plan, work with color, accessorize, and much more.

