These days, being a plant lady is a badge of honor. Aside from the prestige, curating a windowsill flowing with greenery can also have mental and health benefits too. Not only does bringing the outdoors inside give you the feeling of being in a lush garden far away (especially if you don’t have a patio or balcony to retreat to), but some plants can remove nasty indoor chemicals. However, if you have kids or pets, you’ll need to be a tiny bit more cautious picking out indoor plants as many can be toxic to them — or are simply dangerous due to their pointy leaves or presence of thorns.

While a great number of plants are sadly harmful to your furry friends and kiddos, there are still gorgeous houseplants that are safe for them to be around. If you have any concerns about bringing any plant home, though, it’s always recommended to speak with your vet or doctor first to be safe. As for those toxic plants — we’re looking at you, snake plants and monstera — if you don’t have adventurous pets or kids, you could try putting them up on a tall bookcase or in a hanging planter so they’re out of reach.

So, what if you don’t exactly have a green thumb? Totally okay — you can still bring life to your indoor oasis without the expertise. Many plant sites, such as The Sill and Bloomscape, let you shop by lighting and watering needs or pet-friendly options so it’s easier to buy plants that fit your skill level and lifestyle. In fact, Bloomscape even has a Plant Mom you can text when you have a plant SOS on your hands. The good news: you can keep your family safe while letting your newly found green (ish?) thumb fly with these chic indoor plants that are poke-free and non-toxic so you can keep them around kids and pets.

Pilea Peperomioides

Urban Stems

We love Urban Stems for its chic flower bouquets, but recently discovered they offer cute little plants that your bookshelf or windowsill are yearning for. Resembling the leaves found in one of Monet’s pieces of art, this unique plant will add an artistic touch to your home.

Hoya Heart

The Sill

This little heart may be the cutest thing we’ve ever seen. Considered the official plant of Instagram, if you don’t have one of these in your collection, it’s time to get on this ASAP. Available in five chic pot options.

Money Tree Pachira

Costa Farms

The Money Tree got its name because it’s supposedly known to bring good fortune. We’ll take ten.

Parlor Palm

Léon & George

If you’re looking to add height in the corner of a bookshelf or desk, this palm plant will do the trick while making you feel like you’re on a tropical beach instead of working away. It’s low maintenance and requires low to medium light, so it’s perfect if you don’t have a ton of natural sunlight. Bonus: if your plant dies within 45 days of arrival, they’ll replace it for free.

Calathea Peacock Plant

Home Depot

This Brazilian Peacock Plant is known for its eye-catching, watermelon-like leaves. This plant requires a bit more TLC, so if you’ve passed level one in houseplant care, this is a safe choice for you. It enjoys being moist, but not soggy, and can help clear your air.

Spider Plant

Bloomscape

You can easily see why this voluminous plant got its name with its long leaves. If you’re looking to fill a gap of space, this’ll do wonders. Perfect for beginners, this plant requires little attention and it’s great at removing air pollutants. Got an issue and can’t figure out what’s wrong with your plant? Text their Plant Mom to remedy any black thumb mistakes.

Rabbit Fern

Anthropologie

This feathery fern will add playful texture to your space, thanks to its leaves that delicately flow over the sides of the pot. It thrives in high humidity, so make sure you mist the foliage regularly to make it happy.

Orchid

Bouqs

Instantly add a pop of color (something other than green) and a dose of cheer with this sunny orchid. Consider it your lucky charm.

Before you go, check out our slideshow of the best places to snag patio furniture below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.