If Oprah swears by something, we’re adding it to our shopping carts ASAP. During Memorial Day weekend, she took to Instagram to share her go-to foot cream that makes feet baby soft because yes, even Oprah has to participate in self-care at home these days. In the photo, she shares that her go-to pedi product is Footnanny’s Hemp Cream, which she says takes care of crusty feet like a charm. To make things even sweeter, it’s on sale right now for only $24, which is half off the full price. We suggest grabbing a few because we could be doing our spa treatments at home for awhile.

Footnanny’s Hemp Cream moisturizes cracked heels and dry cuticles thanks to a combo of creamy shea butter, cocoa butter, safflower seed oil, and hemp essential oil. (Want more essential oils? The brand also offers the healing cream in lavender and eucalyptus, which are sure to make you feel like you’re at a resort instead of your bathroom floor.)

Unlike most of us, Oprah wasn’t doing her own pedi — she had a little assistance from her at-home pedicurist Thando Dlomo, who was one of the first graduates of The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy in South Africa in 2011. But short of our own personal pedicurist — or even nail salon — we’ll gladly take this recommendation. After all, Oprah can basically do no wrong — whether it’s her spa day recommendations or leading the way to a better life. No big deal.

So hop on this product to level-up your at-home pedicure routine. Consider it a miracle in a jar. And thanks for the tip, Oprah!

