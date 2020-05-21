When you’re driving, you don’t want to be distracted. It can be hard to be focused when your kids are begging for a snack and your cell phone is ringing. While you dig around in your purse for at least one of those objects, your bag flies into the backseat and is now at the mercy of your children. There goes all of the snacks. And your lipstick will never be the same.

A handbag holder could really make your driving experiences so much better. A handbag holder is a mesh contraption that hooks onto the front seat headrests and bottom of the front seat to keep your handbag from flying into the backseat. It’ll halt it right in its tracks. It takes under a minute to install, usually, and won’t take a day of puzzling over instructions. Not only will it keep your handbag relatively stationary, it’ll also keep your kids and pets in the backseat. They won’t be able to climb up on the console to distract you. Most handbag holders also come with pockets on the side facing the backseat, so you can keep toys, snacks, chargers and other items to entertain your children.

We rounded up the best purse holders for you. These sturdy, durable and convenient holders will make your life just a little bit easier.

1. Car Caché – Handbag Holder

You can store your chargers, umbrellas, snacks, a small emergency kit and more in the patented Car Caché. To install, simply hook the two upper clips on your headrest and wrap the strings around the console lid and tie in a double knot. The handbag holder will keep your handbag where it belongs. Unlike other holders, this one doesn’t have any space between the console and car floor for things to slip through the cracks.

2. MICTUNING Universal Car Seat Storage Mesh Organizer

Two layers of mesh will keep your backseat occupants on their side of the barrier and your purse from slipping into the backseat. There’s even a pocket on the backseat-side of the cache to store phones, toys and other small objects. Made out of thickened polyester fiber, this flexible car cache has a lot of stretch. There are four safety hooks that make it easy for you to hook each pole up to the corresponding headrest hook. This car cache is 11.4 in. by 10.2 in., but it’s stretchable to fit most cars, including Jeeps, off-road cars and SUVs.

3. AMEIQ 3-Layer Car Mesh Organizer

This mesh car cache is made out of high-quality nylon and is inelastic, so your purse won’t go flying into the backseat when you brake. The mesh bag is 12 in. by 11.6 and can cover the gap between seats in smaller vehicles. With four metal hooks, the purse holder installs easily by hooking onto the headrests and seat. The organizer has two slim pockets for tablets, snacks and more. You can select a three-layer organizer or a two-layer organizer from AMEIQ.