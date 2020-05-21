With all the time we have been spending at home recently, this Memorial Day weekend is a great time to treat yourself to a new mattress (and improve your sleep health). Memorial Day sales are right up there with Black Friday and Labor Day for some of the best mattress deals on popular online mattress brands. This is the perfect time of year to save hundreds on a luxury mattress like Saatva, an American-made mattress like a Brooklyn Bedding, or get a steal on high quality budget-friendly options, such as Casper, Nectar and Cocoon.

You don’t have to miss out on any of the best mattress deals just because you’re staying at home — especially when a new mattress could be the key to getting better, more peaceful sleep. Buying a new bed online allows you to browse reviews in the comfort of your own home and order a mattress with a click of a button. Online mattress retailers are offering contact-free delivery, and when your mattress arrives, you can set it up yourself in a matter of minutes.

We found the 10 best Memorial Day mattress deals and three honorable mentions to help you choose your new mattress at a great sale price. All of the mattresses featured have been reviewed by the team at Mattress Advisor and tested using 14 different criteria. No matter what your preferred mattress type, firmness level or sleep position, we’ve got the perfect mattress to help you and your family sleep better — without breaking the bank.

1. Saatva

Saatva is an American online mattress company that offers luxury mattresses at a variety of price points, including more budget-friendly options. Each Saatva bed is made with eco-friendly materials and is outfitted with lumbar support to keep back pain at bay. In addition to their high quality beds, Saatva is known for their excellent customer service. Each Saatva Mattress comes with a free white glove delivery, where Saatva representatives will remove your old bed and set up your new mattress in your bedroom.

In addition to the Saatva Classic luxury innerspring mattress, Saatva also offers the all-foam Loom & Leaf bed, the Zen Haven, a 100% talalay latex mattress and the Saatva HD, a luxury hybrid mattress made especially for bigger bodies.

Saatva Classic – Best Luxury Mattress

The Saatva Classic combines the support of an innerspring mattress with the plush comfort of a memory foam mattress in a single bed. This combination of materials helped this hybrid mattress earn a near perfect score in our spinal alignment test, meaning that it helps keep your back in the correct posture overnight to prevent joint and back pain. This mattress also doesn’t skimp on the decadent details you would expect from a luxury mattress, including a pillow euro top mattress cover for an extra layer of contouring comfort.

2. Helix

Helix offers a wide variety of hand-assembled, American-made mattresses to suit all body types, sleep positions, firmness level preferences and levels of back pain or pressure relief. To help figure out which one of Helix’s mattresses is best for you, you can take a two minute quiz on their website to match your needs to the perfect mattress. Options include the standard Helix line; the Helix Luxe line, which includes extra luxurious features such as enhanced contouring and lumbar support and a premium quilted pillow top; and Birch, Helix’s new organic mattress line. No matter which Helix mattress you choose, all come with a 100 night sleep trial so you can try your new mattress in the comfort of your own bedroom for over 3 months before you commit.

Helix Midnight Luxe – Best Cooling Mattress for Hot Sleepers

The Helix Midnight Luxe is made with state-of-the-art cooling technology, including a cooling pillow top that keeps the sleeping surface of the bed cool to the touch, making it one of the best mattresses for hot sleepers in our mattress reviews. Additionally, the Helix Midnight Luxe’s excellent durability score and 15-year warranty mean that you’ll be sleeping soundly on a sag-resistant mattress for years to come. Shop the Midnight Luxe over this long weekend and Helix will even throw in two free pillows.

3. Puffy

We don’t have enough good things to say about the Puffy mattress. Puffy makes all-foam mattresses that make you feel like you are sleeping on a cloud. Puffy uses only CertiPUR-US certified foams, which means that their foams are made without formaldehyde, ozone depleters or heavy metals and have low VOC emissions. You can set up your Puffy mattress on any surface, from a box spring to a flat frame. As an added bonus, all Puffy mattresses come with a stain-resistant cover, free shipping and returns, a 101 night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty. Your options for Puffy mattresses include the Puffy Original, Puffy Lux and Puffy Royal.

Puffy Lux – Best Mattress for Combination Sleepers

The Puffy Lux is known for its exceptional spine support and universal appeal. Back sleepers, side sleepers and stomach sleepers alike all report sleeping comfortably all night long on this luxury mattress. The Puffy Lux is also famous for being endorsed by Ellen DeGeneres! The Puffy Lux earns its title “best for combination sleepers” thanks to an intelligent design of patent-pending cooling foam, which provides pressure-relief to high impact areas of the body that sleepers of every position favor. This mattress also received high marks in the responsiveness category, meaning the Puffy Lux will adjust to your every move, even if you’re a combination sleeper that switches positions in the night.

4. Awara

If you love the organic lifestyle, an Awara mattress is the best pick for you. Awara makes hybrid mattresses that combine rainforest alliance-certified organic dunlop latex, organic wool and other all-natural materials with pocket wrapped innerspring coils to make a bed that is both supportive and comfortable. Awara natural latex mattresses are also great picks for hot sleepers — the combination of latex, which has temperature regulating properties, and breathable materials, such as natural wool and cotton, used by Awara will keep you cool all night long.

Awara – Best Organic Mattress

The Awara mattress is a great overall bed for those in the market for a latex mattress. Latex layers provide relief for pressure points, and isolate motion so well that this mattress earned a near perfect score in our motion transfer tests. As an added perk, this mattress incorporates an innerspring coil five zone support system to provide targeted relief for back pain. The Awara is also a great pick for those who suffer from allergies — latex is naturally hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant.

5. Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding is a family-owned mattress company that has made high quality American-made bed in a box mattresses since 2008. Brooklyn Bedding offers affordable luxury by manufacturing the beds from start to finish in Phoenix, Arizona, and then shipping directly to customers to cut out middleman markups to get you the highest quality for the lowest possible price. Brooklyn Bedding offers a variety of hybrid mattresses with luxury options and an all-foam mattress for those who want a memory foam feel.

Brooklyn Aurora – Best Mattress for Couples

If you sleep with a partner (or even a furry friend!) who tends to toss and turn throughout the night, the Brooklyn Aurora is for you. It received high marks on our motion isolation test, which means movement on one section of the bed won’t be felt throughout. That’s a huge plus for people who don’t want their precious beauty sleep disturbed by nighttime squirming. The Brooklyn Aurora is also a top pick for couples that sleep hot; it’s made from pocketed coils, which promote airflow and a cooling-gel infused foam top layer to help you stay cool in every season.

6. DreamCloud

DreamCloud offers premium gel memory foam and innerspring coil hybrid mattresses at an affordable price. In addition to high-quality mattresses, DreamCloud also offers excellent customer service and has one of the best return policies available. Each DreamCloud mattress comes with free delivery and returns, a 365 day sleep trial and a lifetime warranty when you decide to keep it. If you think a DreamCloud bed might strain your budget, be sure to check out the 0% APR finance option at checkout.

DreamCloud – Best Support for All Body Types

The DreamCloud mattress has an array of features that makes it a great pick for petite and heavier sleepers alike. Heavier sleepers can have problems with feeling unsupported on the average memory foam mattress. The DreamCloud mattress, however, is made with extra durable luxury materials and has excellent edge support and pressure relief features, two factors that heavier sleepers need for their best night’s sleep. The DreamCloud mattress is one of the top-reviewed hybrid mattresses we’ve tested across the board, and comes with fun luxury touches such as a bed-bug resistant cashmere cover and a comfy quilted euro top for extra touches of decadence.

7. Casper

Casper was one of the first online mattress stores to bring the bed in a box online mattress to the mainstream. Casper offers affordable memory foam mattresses, from basic models to beds with luxurious bells and whistles. Casper is also a socially conscious company, having donated over 70,000 beds to charities and recycling old beds, sheets and sleep products to lessen the environmental impact. Casper offers virtual appointments with sleep specialists to help you choose the best mattress for you, as well as contact-free delivery.

Casper Wave Hybrid – Best Mattress for Back Pain

The Casper Wave Hybrid mattress combines the best features of latex, memory foam and innerspring coil mattresses in a single bed. This mattress earned an excellent score in our spinal alignment and pressure relief tests and stellar customer reviews have confirmed that this mattress is a perfect pick for back pain sufferers or anyone that needs a little extra pressure point relief. You also won’t risk hurting your back by setting up your mattress because Casper representatives will bring your mattress into your bedroom and get it ready for you for free.

8. Nectar

If you are looking for an all foam bed at a great price, a Nectar mattress might be the right choice for you. The Nectar mattress company was founded with the goal of making the most comfortable mattress possible that could also be delivered in a box straight to your home. Even though they are primarily known as a bed in a box brand, Nectar offers their mattresses at select mattress retailers including Mattress Firm so you can check out your new mattress in person before you buy.

Nectar – Best Budget Mattress

We love the Nectar mattress because it is one of the top reviewed and budget friendly mattresses on the market. The Nectar bed scored very well on our motion isolation tests so your partner or pet can move around on the bed without disturbing your sleep. This all-foam mattress also performed well in the edge support test, meaning that you can sleep on the whole surface of your bed and that the mattress shouldn’t have premature issues with sagging over time. Nectar is so confident in the quality of this mattress that it offers a year long sleep trial period and a lifetime warranty with every mattress purchase.

9. Leesa

Leesa is an American mattress company that values social impact. For every 10 mattresses sold, Leesa donates a bed to those in need. Since the company started, Leesa has donated over 36,000 mattresses to charities and nonprofits. The company is also eco-friendly — it delivers each mattress in a recycled and recyclable box. Leesa mattresses are great for those who prefer a plush memory foam feel. Leesa mattresses use high-density poly foam in its memory foam and hybrid mattresses to provide extra contouring and the feeling like you are being hugged by your bed as you snooze.

Leesa Hybrid – Best Mattress for Side Sleepers

Side sleepers need a balance between firm support, which keeps their spines from twisting out of place, and plush contouring comfort to relieve strain on pressure points that bear much of the weight in the side sleeping position, such as the hips and shoulders. The Leesa Hybrid mattress’s blend of innerspring coils and premium memory foam helped this bed earn a perfect score in our spinal alignment test and an excellent score in our pressure relief test, making it a great pick for side sleepers. Stomach and back sleepers can also benefit from the Leesa Hybrid’s versatile medium firmness level, high level of durability and cozy memory foam feel.

10. Cocoon

Cocoon is backed by parent company Sealy’s 130 years of experience creating beloved mattresses — and their bed-in-a-box version is no exception. Cocoon makes and ships budget-friendly memory foam beds in box mattresses out of its North Carolina headquarters. Cocoon also offers hassle free returns — if you aren’t 100% satisfied with your new mattress, Cocoon will pick up the bed and donate it to a local charity at no extra cost.

Cocoon Chill – Best Memory Foam Mattress

The Cocoon Chill mattress is a high-quality memory foam mattress that works for all sleeping positions. This mattress comes in two firmness options, Medium Soft and Extra Firm, and both provide the support needed to keep the back aligned and healthy throughout the night whether you sleep on your back, stomach or side. Although most memory foam mattresses tend to sleep hot, the Cocoon Chill comes wrapped in a phase change mattress cover that helps move body heat away from the surface of the bed to keep it cool to the touch as you sleep.

Honorable Mentions for the Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales

This unique foam mattress is flippable, with a firm side and a soft side, so you can have two mattress firmness options in a single bed. The Layla’s foam layers are also infused with copper, which may help relieve neck, joint and back pain.

12. Tuft & Needle – Up to 30% off

The Tuft & Needle mattress is one of our top-rated budget mattresses. This medium firm bed is supportive enough for all sleep positions and is made with temperature-regulating gel-infused memory foam and a graphite cover to keep you cool and comfortable.

The Nolah might be a budget mattress, but it definitely doesn’t skimp on firmness. It’s also made of airfoam, which is a type of foam that is more effective at cooling and relieving pressure than standard memory foam — perfect for hot sleepers who favor any position.