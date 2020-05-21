Sleeping on an old or just simply uncomfortable mattress can ruin your sweet dreams. If you’re tossing and turning on your mattress but don’t want to deal with the large expense of replacing it, you might want to check out mattress toppers. This not-so-temporary solution to your problem can turn your mattress from your worst nightmare to a good night’s sleep.

Whether you can feel the springs digging into your side or your mattress is sinking in the middle, a soft mattress topper is able to alleviate both symptoms. A mattress topper is a down-stuffed mattress-shaped cushion you put over your mattress. You attach it directly onto your mattress via one of the corners and then put your sheets, blankets and comforters over it. Volia, a more comfortable mattress. Those three to five inches of added thickness really cushion your spine or hip from the blow of your rickety mattress. It’ll be like sleeping on a cloud. You would think that adding extra plush material on top of your bed would make you hot and sweaty, but toppers are specifically designed so you remain cool at night.

We selected the best soft mattress toppers to help you sleep. The mattress toppers we selected all have alternative down, which means that they aren’t filled with the traditional goose or duck feathers. Instead they’re filled with a usually hypoallergenic, less irritating material, which is good news for people with allergies.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. LUCID Ultra Plush Mattress Topper

This 3-inch full down comforter is stuffed with an alternative hypoallergenic fill, so it won’t cause your eyes to water when you first wake-up. The topper’s cover is made out of 100 percent cotton percale and is 250-thread count, which means this topper will be breathable and won’t be too hot to sleep on. The soft mattress topper includes elastic straps on each corner to ensure that your topper isn’t slipping and sliding. This topper is available for every size mattress, ranging from Twin to California King.

2. KARRISM Extra Thick Mattress Topper

KARRISM claims that their topper is 50 percent thicker than the average mattress topper. This plush, soft topper is filled with snow down alternative fill and will protect you from any uncomfortable mattress springs. The pad cover is made out of 400 thread-count cotton and is breathable, even during hot nights. You attach this topper to your mattress by tucking the corners of the mattress into the elastic deep pockets. This mattress topper is available for Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King.

3. LEISURE TOWN Mattress Topper

Filled with a soft fiber that mimics goose and duck down, this super soft mattress topper is comfy to sleep on. Just because you’ll be sleeping on plush down doesn’t mean you’ll be sweating all night. The 100 percent cotton fabric, which is 300 thread-count, encasing the down will keep you cool. If you happen to spill your glass of bedside water, don’t fret. This topper will protect the mattress, and if you wipe it down quickly, everything should be OK. It comes in several different colors and styles for mattresses of multiple sizes.