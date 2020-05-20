If you suffer from allergies and often find yourself sneezing in the middle of the night or early in the morning, you might have a hidden enemy in your bedroom: Your pillowcase. Just think about it. You put your head on it all night and breathe in the surrounding air. Your regular pillowcase could be a home to dust-mites, bacteria, dried perspiration and other unsavory invaders. A hypoallergenic pillowcase helps protect you from all of this while you sleep, so you won’t be plagued with dreams about dust mites.

A hypoallergenic pillowcase is designed usually with cotton or bamboo. The fabric is woven so it’s harder for these particles to attach themselves to it. Hypoallergenic pillowcases also work for people who have touchy, easily irritable skin.

We rounded up the best hypoallergenic pillowcases for allergy-prone sleepers. These pillowcases not only protect from allergens, they’re also soft. The pillow won’t be too cold or hot while you sleep. These machine-washable pillows also claim to be wrinkle-free, so you won’t have to worry about staring at wrinkly pillows on your bed, and long-lasting, so that you don’t have to replace them frequently. Our picks come in a variety of colors, and you’ll be able to find some cases in a color you like to match your bed comforter.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. CGK Unlimited Store King Size Pillow Cases

These comfy, cozy hypoallergenic pillowcases are breathable and make sure you don’t get too cold or warm while you’re sleeping. Made out of double-brushed microfiber, this fabric fights back against dust, bacteria and anything that might make you sneeze. The pillowcases are machine-washable and durable. They’re available in a variety of colors, ranging from pink to brown.

2. Bare Home Premium 1800 Ultra-Soft Kids Microfiber Pillowcase Set

Made out of microfiber, these hypoallergenic pillows resist allergens and dust, making it a great choice for sleepers who have allergies. Not only are the pillows breathable, they’re also resistant to wrinkling, shrinking, fading and stains, so you won’t have wrinkled, disorderly pillowcases on your bed. These pillows are available in a standard size two-pack or a king size two-pack. From vibrant colors to neutral tones, these pillow cases are made in all of the colors of the rainbow.

3. Cosy House Collection Premium Bamboo Pillowcases

These bamboo and cotton blend pillowcases are super soft. It won’t be a task to lie your head down for the night with these cases. If you’re a sleep sweater, you won’t have to fret. The hypoallergenic pillowcases wick away bacteria, moisture and oils while you snooze. Cosy Home claims that the pillowcases are cooling and long-lasting. The pillowcases are available in 15 colors, so you can match the decor of each bedroom.