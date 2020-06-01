When you’re sleeping in a nice warm bed every other day of your life, sleeping on the cold hard ground doesn’t sound too thrilling. Unfortunately, if your partner’s a fan of the great outdoors or your little one wants the true camping experience, chances are you won’t be able to Troop Beverly Hills yourself out of this one. And if you can’t glamp, you can at least load up the car with glamour-esque camping gear, starting with a comfortable sleeping bag.

There are two kinds of sleeping bags: The cheap, flimsy kind kids tote to sleepovers and the durable, storm-weathering kind outdoorsy people pack for their camping trips. Today, we’re talking about the latter. For a sleeping bag to be worth the investment, it has to be comfortable, lightweight yet heavy-duty, and waterproof. You want to feel safe and secure when you snuggle in for the night after the bonfire and s’mores, but it should also be something you can actually fall (and stay) asleep in. In other words, details matter, so look out for special features like durable materials, warm fabrics and size.

Who knew so much went into picking out a sleeping bad? The good news is, the better the bag, the more use you and your family will get out of it, whether you’re avid campers, enjoy sleeping in your backyard under the stars or your kid attends a lot of sleepovers. Here are the best sleeping bags to choose from.

1. Sleepingo Double Sleeping Bag

Whether you’re camping with your partner, glamping with your squad or are the over-prepared packer of the group, Sleepingo’s sleeping bag has you covered. It might be bold to suggest that this sleeping bag is the mother of all sleeping bags, but listen up: This queen size sleeping bag is glamour, comfort and convenience wrapped up into one hero product. The exterior is made of waterproof, camping-grade 210 thread count polyester, so it’s highly durable and can weather any storm. The interior is made of tetron and cotton for optimal comfort, especially during those chilly nights. And if those details don’t sell you, hear this: It can be used as one large sleeping bag (perfect for spreading out or sharing with a plus one) or split in two, just in case.

2. Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag

For serious campers who regularly venture into the great outdoors overnight, this is the sleeping bag for you. The polyester sleep sack is lightweight, so it’s easy to pack and lug through the woods along with any other camping essentials, and because it’s designed with Fiberlock Construction, insulation stays solid, therefore extending the life of the sleeping bag. Other features like Roll Control to keep the bag straight as you pack up, and ZipPlow preventing the zipper from getting stuck make this sleeping bag a great pick. But what really sets apart this bag from others is the draft tube liner preventing heat from escaping your snug little space. As long as temperatures don’t dip below 20 degrees, you’ll be nice and cozy all night long.

3. REVALCAMP Sleeping Bag

Color options? Got ‘em. A cozy place to sleep? You bet. REVALCAMP’s vibrant sleeping bags are as basic as they come — no muss, no fuss, just durable sleep slacks adults and kids will love snuggling into after a day outdoors. The sleeping bag comfortably fits children and adults under 6’1”: The interior is filled with plush, so you’ll sleep like a rock all night long, and the zipper stays shut, keeping you snug as a bug in a…well, sleeping bag.