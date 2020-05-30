Designing an office that makes sense for the space you’re working with and caters to the parameters in which you work best can be tricky. For example, some people feel quite comfortable sitting in a rolling chair for eight hours straight. Others can barely sit still for eight minutes. If you resonate with the latter, making a simple furniture swap, like trading in your sitting for a standing desk, could be the game changer you’re looking for.

Standing desks are super trendy right now and are taking corporate and at-home offices alike by storm. Granted, these savvy pieces of furniture have probably been around longer than they’ve been popular, but seeing as how making little but significant lifestyle changes in the name of good health has become more mainstream, we’re also seeing a shift in how people work, too.

Standing desks allow you to live a more active lifestyle even if you’re locked into a 9-to-5 work schedule, and by doing so you’ll reap some awesome health benefits, like burning calories, lowering your blood sugar, reducing back pain and even boosting your energy levels (and therefore your productivity). So whether you’re redecorating your designated work space at home or need a change in the office, these are some of the best standing desks out there right now, and we highly suggest giving them a try.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Jarvis Standing Desk

There’s no denying Jarvis’s standing desk is beautiful: Its tabletop is made from sustainable bamboo grown without pesticides or fertilizers, and its finish is all-natural from the kiln. And while any desk could move up and down with the right mechanics, Jarvis’s standing desk can simultaneously lift and hold up to 350 pounds worth of monitors, CPU holders and accessories.

2. SHW 55-Inch Large Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk

When you think of a standing desk, you might envision a clunky, mechanical structure, but this option from SHW is one handsome piece of furniture. It’s available in either a light oak rectangle or black corner desk, so you have options based on the style and layout of your office. The framing is constructed from high-grade industrial steel, and is fully motorized, lifting itself up to 45 inches off the ground. Use the height adjustment controller to move the desk from sitting to standing positions, and save your most comfortable stances by pressing down any number on the keypad until it beeps. The desk also features a wire cable basket to organize wire cables that would otherwise hang down messily.

3. VIVO Electric Stand Up Desk

VIVO’s goal is to elevate your work space — literally. The electric standing desk boasts a sleek, steel frame and smooth particle board top that, together, can support up to 176 pounds of equipment. This piece of office machinery operates via an electronic motor that, using telescopic height adjustments, transitions the desk from sitting to standing with a press of a button.