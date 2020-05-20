If there’s one thing everyone wants to improve, it’s their sleeping situation. We can all use some more shut eye these days, and there are a few tricks to helping you fall asleep faster. From adjusting your thermostat to changing out your mattress and pillows so you’re properly aligned for posture-friendly sleep, it’s not exactly something you can change overnight. However, adding some stylish and comfortable pajamas into your bedtime routine can certainly encourage you to stick to your bed time instead of binging TV all night long. If you get hot easily, you can never go wrong with some women’s pajama shorts to keep you cool in style.

From fun colors and prints to effortless neutrals, there are so many irresistible women’s pajama shorts that you just might never want to take off, so it’s a smart idea to snag a few pairs so you always have a clean pair on hand. Aside from everyday use, matching pajamas also are a staple for holidays and especially bachelorette parties. Unlike other gifts, there’s a guarantee that you can use these for a restful slumber. Below, we’ve rounded up the best women’s pajama shorts that you’ll basically want to live in.

1. Ashford & Brooks Shorts

If you want something a bit more fashion-forward that’s going to make a statement when you hit the pillow, these fun checkered women’s pajama shorts will get you best dressed at home. The boxer-style ensures you have plenty of room to move around, and they’ll give your legs space to breathe. The woven-blend is made to last, so you’ll get plenty of use out of them. Plus, you get two in this set so you always have an extra on hand when you’ve been wearing the other nonstop.

2. Hawiton Shorts

If you prefer a more timeless bedtime look, these simple and neutral women’s pajama shorts are perfect for your nighttime outfit needs. Made with 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex, these shorts are super soft and are also lightweight s they won’t make you sweat in the middle of the night. Oh, and did we mention there are two pockets so you can keep your phone, chapstick, or snacks right by your side? This classic design is also appropriate to wear for walks outside or just lounging around the house.

3. iClosam Shorts

For those that are champs at multi-tasking, listen up. These athletic-style women’s pajama shorts are just as good for sleeping as they are for working out, walking the dog, or simply staying inside all day. The elastic waist with a drawstring closure ensures a comfy and adjustable fit so they won’t feel too tight. Made with 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex, these shorts are comfy, breathable, and have a loose fit for maximum breathability when it’s hot.