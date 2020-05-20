LivingCulture

This Costco Employee Became a Twitter Hero for Refusing to Serve an Unmasked Shopper

by

Last month, Costco made the scientifically-based decision to require all customers to wear a face mask. I mean, given the global pandemic and all it makes sense, right? Well, apparently this precaution to help stop the spread of a deadly virus that has already taken the lives of over 90,000 Americans has offended some people because they believe it threatens their freedom. Case in point: the man who verbally accosted the Costco employee who kindly asked him to adhere to the store’s rules and wear a face covering while shopping in the warehouse.

The customer begins videoing the employee and says “I just put you on my 3,000-follower Instagram feed, mostly loved ones,” to which the Costco employee calmly waves and replies “Hi, everyone, I work for Costco and I’m asking this member to put on a mask because that is our company policy.”

The offended customer replies that he will not wear a face mask because he “woke up in a free country” and then proceeds to verbally attack the employee with horrendous and offensive names. What the customer seems to fail to realize is that the free country he mentions also grants Costco, a privately-owned company, the freedom to enforce whichever rules they feel necessary. Several people on Twitter echoed this sentiment.

Others on Twitter simply applauded the Costco employee for calmly handling the situation and not allowing the irate customer to escalate things further.

Look, times are tough, but there is never any excuse for treating someone as disrespectfully as this customer treated this Costco employee. Don’t be that guy. No one likes that guy. If anything, we should be profusely thanking the workers stocking the shelves of the stores we shop and doing whatever we can to ensure their safety as well as ours.

Before you go, plan for your next Costco trip by checking out our slideshow below:

Comments

New in Living

View article
costco-store-front

We Have A Sneak Peek at Costco’s May Member Savings & the Deals Do Not Disappoint

We Have A Sneak Peek at Costco’s May Member Savings & the Deals Do Not Disappoint

View article
colorful umbrella

Chic, Sturdy Umbrellas That Will Have You Singing in the Rain

Chic, Sturdy Umbrellas That Will Have You Singing in the Rain

View article
Best Washable Dog Beds on Amazon

Plush Washable Beds for Dogs That Your Pooch Will Love

Plush Washable Beds for Dogs That Your Pooch Will Love

View article
Target retail store located in the

Target Is Having a Massive Patio Sale & Lots of Items Are Under $10

Target Is Having a Massive Patio Sale & Lots of Items Are Under $10

View article
Reusable Storage Bags

Reusable Storage Bags Are a Great Eco-friendly Alternative to Plastic

Reusable Storage Bags Are a Great Eco-friendly Alternative to Plastic

View article
memorial day sale

The Memorial Day Sales You Can’t Afford to Miss

The Memorial Day Sales You Can’t Afford to Miss

ad