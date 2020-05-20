This Costco Employee Became a Twitter Hero for Refusing to Serve an Unmasked Shopper

Last month, Costco made the scientifically-based decision to require all customers to wear a face mask. I mean, given the global pandemic and all it makes sense, right? Well, apparently this precaution to help stop the spread of a deadly virus that has already taken the lives of over 90,000 Americans has offended some people because they believe it threatens their freedom. Case in point: the man who verbally accosted the Costco employee who kindly asked him to adhere to the store’s rules and wear a face covering while shopping in the warehouse.

Slow. Effing. Clap. I’m signing up for a #Costco membership. That’s how you do it. pic.twitter.com/mn5ar2b2m5 — The Brooklyn Archer, Allegedly (@elonjames) May 19, 2020

The customer begins videoing the employee and says “I just put you on my 3,000-follower Instagram feed, mostly loved ones,” to which the Costco employee calmly waves and replies “Hi, everyone, I work for Costco and I’m asking this member to put on a mask because that is our company policy.”

The offended customer replies that he will not wear a face mask because he “woke up in a free country” and then proceeds to verbally attack the employee with horrendous and offensive names. What the customer seems to fail to realize is that the free country he mentions also grants Costco, a privately-owned company, the freedom to enforce whichever rules they feel necessary. Several people on Twitter echoed this sentiment.

"I woke up in a free country" Yes, buddy. A free country where property owners get to set the rules of behavior they will allow on the land they own — eric (@ejmaron) May 19, 2020

Yes, sir, you woke up in a free country where a business is allowed to require you to wear a mask if you are in the store. I ♥️ Costco. — Cheryl Zalenski (@cmzalenski) May 19, 2020

Others on Twitter simply applauded the Costco employee for calmly handling the situation and not allowing the irate customer to escalate things further.

This Costco employee is America’s newest national treasure. Who else knew before the camera turned to him exactly what this garbage customer would look like? I could’ve painted a picture of him. I was missing was the MAGA hat. pic.twitter.com/foU0dRmab5 — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 20, 2020

So glad to see that the great folks at Costco understand the science better than a guy wearing a NASA tshirt. I'm impressed with how well this employee handled the tantrum thrown by this guy. — Marian (@refdeskfacepalm) May 19, 2020

Look, times are tough, but there is never any excuse for treating someone as disrespectfully as this customer treated this Costco employee. Don’t be that guy. No one likes that guy. If anything, we should be profusely thanking the workers stocking the shelves of the stores we shop and doing whatever we can to ensure their safety as well as ours.

